Moto S30 Pro: Motorola’s new mobile is ultra light, powerful and aims to wage war in the mid-range

Along with the foldable Motorola Razr 2022 and the powerful Moto X30 Pro, Motorola has also presented the Moto S30 Pro as a with featherweight and great incentives as far as hardware is concerned.

It is true that it does not have the most advanced chip like its older brothers, but mount a good processor that in its day was the best and adds other interesting additions to its screen, camera and even fast charging. We know below the high s of this new mobile that fully enters the mid-range.

Motorola Moto S30 Pro data sheet

It is not small, but it is very light

This Moto S30 Pro is not as extremely compact as the Asus Zenfone 9 or the iPhone 13 mini. It also exceeds the 155 grams of the Motorola Edge 30, but with its weight of 167 grams it becomes indisputably an extremely comfortable phone to carry.

Referring now to your screen, we must highlight its 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 144 Hz refresh rate. A panel that on paper points out ways and more if we take into account that it offers FullHD + resolution and compatibility with video formats in HDR10 +.

It also stands out for a material that tries to imitate the touch of leather and that, although it is synthetic, it suits you very well in appearance. For this, Motorola offers the terminal in two color variantsblack and blue.

Enough power for a mid range

A little over a year ago we knew about the Snapdragon 888+, a processor that lagged behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and, of course, the recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. However, it is a good chip in terms of power and efficiencyalso granting compatibility with 5G networks to this Moto S30 Pro.

To accompany this processor, the device mounts a 8 or 12 GB LPDDR5 type RAM. The smallest will always be accompanied by a 128GB storage. If the highest option is chosen, a ROM memory of 256 or 512GB.

If we talk about battery, we find 4,400 mAh capacity with 68 W fast charge. It is true that the latter is far from the 125 W of the Moto X30 Pro or the barbarities that have been seen lately of up to 200 W. However, it is considerably higher than the 33 W that the Motorola Razr 2022 incorporates.

In the photographic section, without standing out out of the ordinary, this terminal is not badly planted. At least on paper. In the front it has a 32 megapixel selfie camera, integrated as a hole in the screen at the top. If we turn it around, we find a triple camera of 50, 13 and 2 megapixels. The first is the main one, the second is the wide angle and the third acts as a depth sensor and allows you to take photos in macro mode.

Another section always worth noting is the software. This terminal has a customization layer based on Android 12, MyUI 4.0. We can also talk about your fingerprint sensor on the screen or your good connectivity section by not only integrating the aforementioned 5G, but also compatibility with WiFi 6E networks or having Bluetooth 5.2.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Moto S30 Pro

Like the rest of the Motorola range that has been presented today, this Moto S30 Pro will be available in China only. At least for the moment, since it is not ruled out that it could reach markets like ours. In the aforementioned Asian territory, the terminal is offered with the following configurations:

Moto S30 Pro 8/128GB: 286.92 euros to change (1,999 yuan)

286.92 euros to change (1,999 yuan) Moto S30 Pro 12/256GB: 358.68 euros to change (2,499 yuan)

358.68 euros to change (2,499 yuan) Moto S30 Pro 12/512GB: 387.39 euros to change (2,699 yuan)

More information | Motorola