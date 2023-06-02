Moto Razr 40 Ultra: A foldable that falls in love on the outside but not so much on the inside

- Advertisement -

The Motorola Razr was the envy of all foldable phones in the early 2000s, and building on this pull, the company reintroduced the Razr brand in 2020 as a foldable smartphone.

But despite being one of the first clamshell smartphones, the initial Razr-branded foldables failed to gain a foothold due to lackluster internals, significantly outshone by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series.

Motorola intends to change this situation with the new launching today with a shiny new exterior display, as well as the razr 40.

Ultra, a commitment to design

Motorola is going all-in on the design of the Razr 40 Ultra. The external screen is now much larger, 3.6 inches, which gives it an almost square shape. Another highlight of the display is its high screen resolution. 1,066 × 1,056 pixels together with high refresh rate of 144 Hzwhich improves on the narrow exterior screens with limited functionality of other foldable phones.

The outer screen wraps around the two rear cameras to maximize screen space. The large screen also expands the utility, from browsing the web to using it for watching videos and using it as a great viewfinder for the rear camera.

The external screen also lends itself to opening and switching between apps in a full screen-like experience.

Similarly, the internal screen receives a slight increase in size and now measures 6.9 inches compared to the 6.7-inch display on the 2022 Razr. The internal display has a resolution of 2640 × 1080 pixelswhich features a high 22:9 aspect ratio with a even higher refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it the softest that exists in a folding clamshell. The screen is capable of offering up to 1,400 nits of brightness.

Motorola also notes that the foldable AMOLED display supports LTPO technology, which means that it will be able to switch to lower refresh rates in low demand applications, such as reading on a web page, watching video content or when the Always On Display is activated, which translates to lower consumption of battery.

Both the inner and outer screen are certified for HDR10+ but they do not have support for Dolby Vision.

Regarding the design, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is protected by Gorilla Glass Victory on the front and rear surfaces of Infinite Black and Glacier Blue models, while the center frame is made from 7000 series aluminum.

For its part, the back of the Viva Magenta variant is covered with a layer of vegan leather. The phone has a IP52 rating with water-repellent (rather than water-resistant) properties, and Motorola claims it features a seamless hinge to eliminate gaps when the phone is folded.

Despite the interesting features on the outside, the interior of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may disappoint. This is because the phone works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset from last year, the same as last year’s Razr, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, all of which were announced in August 2022.

In addition, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra includes 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage no expansion option.

In terms of charging, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 3,800mAh batterywhich is about 10% larger than its predecessor, but still somewhat sparse.

The charging speed by cable, for its part, remains at 30W. The Razr 40 Ultra also features 5W wireless charging, but without any mention of reverse wireless power sharing for charging accessories like wireless headphones.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features two cameras on the back, including a 12 MP main camera with a wide aperture of f/1.5, a pixel size of 1.4 microns and OIS. This camera is paired with a 13 MP ultra-wide camera with a 108-degree field of view, according to its spec sheet.

Inside, the Razr 40 Ultra features a 32MP selfie camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning to capture brighter 8MP images by default.

Moto Razr 40, a more affordable alternative

Along with the Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola has also announced a relatively affordable Razr 40 with a much more compact 1.5-inch color AMOLED outdoor display. Except for the slightly lower 144Hz refresh rate, the inner screen has the same specs as the more premium Razr 40 Ultra.

The Motorola Razr 40 is equipped with a chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 for high-end devices. It also has 8 GB of RAM, but with storage reduced to 128 GB. However, it has a larger battery than 4,200mAh with 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging.

As for the cameras, the Razr 40 has a 64 MP primary camera with OIS along with a 13 MP ultra-wide lens. Inside, we see the same 32 MP selfie camera as the Razr 40 Ultra.

Design-wise, the Motorola Razr 40 features IP52 protection, Gorilla Glass over the display cover, and a 7000-series aluminum frame. It comes in three colors – Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac – all wrapped in leather. vegan on the front and back.

Software-wise, both the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40 run Android 13.

Razr Razr 40 Price and Availability

The motorola razr 40 ultra is now available through motorola.es in Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue and Infinite Black colors. On June 2 it will also be available at Movistar and on June 10 it will reach the usual retailers, in the colors Viva Magenta and Infinite Black. It will have a recommended price of 1,199 euros.

The motorola razr 40 will be available in the coming weeks, at a recommended price of 899 euros.

The motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta Edition is available at motorola.es for 599 euros and at Movistar from 0 euros per month.



