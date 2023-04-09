Moto Razr+ 2023 in Europe could be called Razr 40 Ultra

Previously it was thought that the name for the next generation Razr could be the “obvious” one, the natural evolution of the current Razr 2022. Then came a partial confirmation, in the sense that yes, the next leaflet will be called Razr 2023 but with a Plus in between, now another indiscretion gives birth to a another hypothesis that we are actually struggling to explain.

The hypothesis that the new device is called Motorola Razr + 2023 is still current, but holds without ifs and buts only for China. In fact, the smartphone in some part of the world could have a different name, both from that for the Chinese market and from that of its predecessors. And who knows, Europe could be the market where it would arrive in the guise of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, a name that we struggle to explain. But so be it.

Certification of the TRDA, where it is referred to as Razr 40 Ultra

It is not a far-fetched hypothesis but something that must be given a minimum of credit, even if it is a rumor: the Razr 40 Ultra nomenclature is in fact appeared on the website of the TRDA of the United Arab Emirateswhich in addition to the commercial name also indicates the model abbreviations that correspond to those indicated by the rumors and by other certification bodies, such as the Canadian REL, which instead mark it as Razr + 2023.

What is a little disorienting is not the fact that the same smartphone can be sold under different names in different markets, but rather the relevance of the Razr 40 Ultra to the past and the current Razr range, in which there is no variant Pro or a standard, and there has never even been a Razr 30. In short, the feeling is that it is a attempt (questionable) to create a connection between the Edge 40 range and the Razr, in the United Arab Emirates and presumably also in Europe, given that in the economy we often form a single group under the abbreviation of EMEA.

The question we would ask Motorola is: why create confusion? However, everything is still to be seen, it is there first time after all circulating the name Razr 40 Ultra, and although there are no elements to doubt what is written on the institution’s portal, an oversight or error is always possible. We await confirmations.

MOTOROLA RAZR+ 2023 / 40 ULTRA – WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR