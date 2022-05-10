Moto Razr 2022, the top of the range is shown in the first live images

Say that Motorola is preparing to debut a smartphone called Maven he probably won’t tell you anything, but if we add that this is the name with which the Winged House internally identifies the next Razr, then interest and curiosity certainly increase. It’s not 100% news that it’s on the way an unprecedented Moto folding leaflet since we have been talking about it for some time, but now we do not only have further confirmations on some of the main technical characteristics but we also have the opportunity to see it for the first time live in a couple of images.

We already know for example that, unlike its predecessors Razr and Razr 5G, it can really be defined as a top of the range, considering the specs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, 6.7-inch AMOLED display and dual “rear” camera are certainly a good business card, at least on paper. And the two cams are the protagonists of the image that we can see below:

The smartphone appears completely redesigned, with a design more in line with the band in which it will be positioned and with the two integrated cameras in the lower right corner of the body (when the smartphone is closed). The surprises continue inside because the notch disappears replaced by a more discreet hole that accommodates the selfie cam from 32MP. The fingerprint sensor should have been moved to the side, at the power button, while the two main cameras are to be 50MP (f / 1.8) e 13MP (ultra wide angle and macro).

MOTO RAZR 2022: WHAT WE KNOW

Let’s summarize the rumors that have emerged so far to reconstruct the technical data sheet:

internal display: 6.7 “FHD AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7 “FHD AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate external secondary display

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 memory: 8 / 12GB of RAM 256 / 512GB internal

connectivity: 5G

5G UWB technology

OS: Android 12

Android 12 internal camera: 32MP (Omnivision)

32MP (Omnivision) main cameras: 50MP f / 1.8 (Omnivision OV50A) with quad phase detection and full matrix focusing 13MP ultra wide angle and macro



According to the indications, Moto Razr 2022 should debut between the end of July and the beginning of August in the Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colors: distribution will start in China and then extend to the international market.