Moto Razr 2022, Europe is near: rendered images of the international version

- Advertisement -

Razr 2022 it is certainly not new, the folding smartphone was officially announced in China in August, arousing the curiosity of fans and nostalgics of a brand that has made Motorola history. Rather, the novelty is the upcoming debut on the global market: only a hypothesis at the time of launch, almost a certainty now with the publication of the render of the foldable in its version. The source is Evan Blassvery reliable.

Motorola Moto Razr 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9 mm

6.7 inches – 2640×1080 px - Advertisement -

So here is the Moto Razr 2022 that we will see in Europe/">Europe: when we still don’t know, but the fact that the material for printing is almost ready is a sign that bodes well that times are tight. The smartphone should maintain the same technical specifications of the Asian model, as well as not undergo alterations from an aesthetic point of view. The accompanying images show us the device open and closed, as well as the small external display (but not as small as that of Galaxy Z Flip 4: 2.7 “vs 1.9”) and that 6.7 “internal which develops vertically.

We summarize below the main characteristics of the model currently on the market in China, assuming – as it seems – that there are no variations in the technical data sheet.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: internal: OLED 6.7 “FHD +, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 393ppi External: Quick View Display 2.7 “

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 16GB special version 128/256 / 512GB internal

audio: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C, GPS cameras: Internal: 32MP, 1.4µm 4-in-1 pixels, f / 2.45 external: 50MP main, 1 / 1.55 “, 2µm 4-in-1, OIS, f / 1.8 13MP ultra wide angle, 2.8cm macro, 1.12µm, 121 ° FOV, f / 2.2

battery: 3,500mAh with 33W charging