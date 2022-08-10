Moto RAZR 2022 and X30 Pro, new launch date after the strange postponement to the last

- Advertisement -

Apparently we have a new date for the presentation of Motorola RAZR 2022 and Moto X30 Pro: the11 August, just one day Samsung’s Unpacked event in which, among other things, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, direct rival of the RAZR, should arrive. Motorola practically confirmed this by publishing a new teaser of the leaflet on the Chinese social network Weibo in which you can see the secondary external screen whose time and date is set, precisely, on 11 August, at 14:00. It could be a case, but the president of Motorola China himself has hinted quite clearly that it is the true date with his sly responses to fan comments.

However, the main mystery of the whole affair remains unexplained, namely why the presentation did not take place on 2 August as expected. It is certainly not the first time that an event has been postponed, but here it was one really decision at the photo finish – literally just a few hours to spare. For the moment, however, Motorola has declined to provide any explanation. In any case, let’s summarize the technical specifications of what should be the two highlights of the event:

MOTOROLA RAZR 2022

6.7 “FHD + internal display with 120 Hz refresh rate, central hole for camera

3 “diagonal secondary screen

rear main camera: 50 MP, 1 / 1.5 “

secondary rear camera: 13 MP

front camera: 32 MP

SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 12 GB

battery: 2,800 mAh

MOTOROLA MOTO X30 PRO

Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 144 Hz refresh, QHD resolution

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

RAM: up to 16GB, LPDDR5

Internal storage: up to 512GB, UFS 3.1

Rear cameras: 200 + 50 + 12 MP

Front camera: 60 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 125W wired, 30 or 50W wireless

Operating system: Android 12