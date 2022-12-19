Moto G82 vs realme 9: camera, performance and battery surpass multimedia and 5G? 🇧🇷 Comparative

realme 9 is an intermediary that seeks to offer an intermediate set and stands out for important characteristics for the consumer, to try to compensate for the lack of connectivity. On the other hand, there is the Moto G82 with its qualities in the rival’s failing points. In this duel between very different smartphones from realme and Motorola, which manufacturer do we have the best model? Let’s find out the answer here in this Comparative.

Comparative Index

design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Drums

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

really 9

We start with the design to talk about the construction of the devices. They are made of plastic both on the back and on the sides. realme 9 bets on an all matte finish, to give a more premium feel; while the G82 prefers a glossy look on the back, with metallic paint on the sides. - Advertisement - The Chinese used a rectangular camera block, which highlights the two most advanced sensors. The Moto uses its traditional oval module to house the lens. This is still the lightest of the duo, only realme has the most compact body. We don’t have any dust and liquid resistance certification on them.

Motorola Moto G82

At the front, they have a notch in the form of a hole. What changes is his position. The 9 contains the notch in the left corner, against a competitor’s centralized one. realme even comes with a biometric reader under the display, more advanced than the sensor integrated into the power button of the G82. The duo offers the user storage expansion, but only the Chinese cell phone has a dedicated microSD card slot, not a hybrid drawer, like the competitor. Moto responds with NFC support for contactless payments. At least we see fifth-generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 compatibility in them. More advanced biometrics, against the presence of NFC. We start with a draw.

- Advertisement - best construction None more modern look - Advertisement - None Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? realme 9 Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution realme 9 Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? Both Does it have NFC? Moto G82

Multimedia and resources

Screen





Manufacturers opted for AMOLED as the screen material for these devices, in addition to Full HD+ resolution. The difference is in size and smoothness. The Moto takes advantage here, by having a larger display and a better frontal use. It also offers more fluidity in system animations and compatible games, as it comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, higher than the 90 Hz provided by the rival smartphone. realme 9 responds with the presence of Gorilla Glass 5, to give extra protection against scratches. In any case, the duo will not bring any difficulty in visibility, thanks to the strong brightness and the wide viewing angle. Among the benefits of each, Moto is above and takes the point.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Both more accurate colors None Best screen resolution None bigger screen Moto G82 Better screen-to-body ratio Moto G82 High Hz screen? Moto G82 Gorilla Glass protection? realme 9 Overall screen quality Moto G82

Sound





Motorola started to invest more in audio in its intermediaries, but this is not the case with Realme 9. Only the G82 provides a stereo system, which provides greater immersion when using the call speaker as a secondary channel. The result is superior sound power for the Moto. It still offers a better quality, by sinning less in the balance between bass, mids and highs. Both are compatible with an external headphone jack, but only the G82 sends an accessory in the box. Without difficulty, Motorola notes this point.

Sound is stereo? Moto G82 Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Moto G82 sound power Moto G82 Do headphones come in the box? Moto G82

System





In system, both Moto and realme come out of the box with Android 12 natively installed. And keep in mind that they might be a little behind on monthly updates. Both interfaces flow well, with an advantage for Motorola, thanks to the panel with a higher refresh rate. The G82 also takes advantage of 5G support, something the Chinese left out on her cell phone. When we go to the features, the realme 9 stands out for shortcuts in the style of Samsung’s Edge Screen, in addition to the heart rate sensor integrated into the biometric reader. In Moto G, there are the famous gestures to open the camera or turn on the flashlight, in addition to other customization options. Overall, Motorola delivers more benefits and scores here.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? None Is there a 5G mobile network? Moto G82 More fluid software Moto G82

Performance

On one side is the realme 9’s Snapdragon 680 platform and 8GB of RAM. On the other, Moto’s Snapdragon 695 appears, combined with 6 GB of RAM. How do both behave in performance? Chinese’s larger memory lets it hold more apps in the background and gives it a nearly 14-second advantage in our speed tests. Moving on to the benchmarks, here we see that the potential of the G82 was slightly higher, as it beats the competitor in AnTuTu and Geekbench indicators. In games, Motorola still offers more differentials, but not much different from what you can get with realme 9. The superior Chinese multitasking weighs more and gives the point to realme.

Who does better on the opening test? realme 9 Who wins in the most demanding games? Moto G82 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Moto G82 What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? realme 9 Which has more storage? None

Drums

These manufacturers did not innovate here and kept a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh in their intermediaries. Despite the equal number, the durations were quite different in practice. Our standardized tests showed a battery life of over 32 hours for realme 9, almost 6 hours more than the Moto G82. Speaking of charging, both have a 33 W adapter that takes practically the same amount of time in the socket to reach 100%. There is an advantage of 5 minutes for Moto, but that doesn’t make a big difference, compared to what the rival lasts longer. Therefore, realme scores again.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Moto G82 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? realme 9 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

In these cell phones, there is a triple set of rear cameras. realme is led by a 108 MP main sensor, capable of taking pictures with more clarity than the results with greater limitations found in the 50 MP Moto. The night mode of the Chinese device also does a better job of not filling the images with noise. The 9’s ultrawide registers closer to the main one than the G82’s. Anyway, the duo suffers with night captures with this lens. Finally, there is their macro, which suffers from low resolution and the absence of an automatic photo. Realme still manages better photos than Motorola. So, she gets the point once again.

Best rear camera set realme 9 Best photos of the day realme 9 best night photos realme 9 most versatile set Both best ultrawide realme 9 best telephoto lens None best macro Both best depth None

Photos taken with realme 9

The camcorder of these devices is limited to recording videos in Full HD only. The quality in general is decent, with the presence of electronic stabilization in them that handles the shakes well. The duo still provide snappy focus and stereo audio capture, and it works properly. Without much difference between them, we give one point for each in this regard.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture None best video quality Both

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G82

The front camera of the two may have the same 16 MP resolution, but they perform very differently. Both take good selfies during the day, but the realme 9 generates much better results in places with weaker light. Not to mention that its portrait mode does not disable HDR, as is the case with the Moto G82. Too bad footage from the front of them is also restricted to Full HD resolution. It’s one more point for the Chinese.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie realme 9

Price

The two cell phones have officially arrived in the Europeian market. They landed in the country for the same suggested price of R$ 3,000. However, they appear at different prices in current retail. They are below BRL 2,000, but the realme 9 is about BRL 300 more affordable than the Moto G82. As any economy makes a difference in the consumer’s pocket, the last point of the duel is with the Chinese smartphone.

Which had the best launch price? None Which is currently the best value for money? realme 9

Conclusion

The tight scoreboard shows the balance that exists between these devices. And the choice at the time of purchase can mainly go through the question that matters most to you. The realme 9 may not have 5G, but it attracts the consumer for its faster performance, the battery with very high autonomy and the set of cameras with superior photos at the back and front. On the other hand, the Moto G82 excels at multitasking more than its rival. This is because it has a larger screen, with a higher refresh rate, in addition to the presence of stereo sound, for greater quality. Apart from compatibility with 5G, which guarantees a fast network for the future. Despite these well-defined differences, if you just want to save on the choice, you can still buy the winning model for a lower cost in the Europeian market.

RESULT really 9: 7 SPOTS More advanced biometric design

Faster multitasking performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with better main sensor

Full HD videos with good stabilization

Better selfies at night and in portrait mode

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Motorola Moto G82: 5 POINTS NFC support

Larger screen with 120 Hz rate

stereo sound

System with more fluid and with 5G

Full HD videos with good stabilization

Which of these models is your preference in purchasing? Do you prefer realme 9 or Moto G82 in a general context? Tell us in the space below.