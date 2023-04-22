Moto G73 vs Galaxy A53: are performance and battery worth more than screen and cameras? | Comparative

The Moto G73 and the Galaxy A53 compete to see which is the best mid-range smartphone of the duo. For this, each one contains different characteristics and qualities that seek to attract more the consumer. In this battle between Motorola and Samsung, which manufacturer has the superior handset option in this category? TechSmart details for you now, in this Comparison.

design and connectivity

Motorola Moto G73

The design starts the duel with two phones that resemble each other from the front. That’s because we both have a notch in the form of a hole on the screen. But only the Galaxy comes with a fingerprint reader under the display, while the Moto is on the side, integrated into the volume rocker. - Advertisement - These phones have an all-plastic construction, with a matte finish to help with grip. The G73 comes with a smaller camera block than its predecessors, but the A53 still features the same module format as the older families.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung’s model is the one with the smallest body in height and thickness, but Motorola’s comes with less width and weight. At least, the Korean still has an IP67 certification, which guarantees resistance to dust and liquids. Both provide a hybrid drawer with a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand your storage. They even offer fifth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC for contactless payments. Bluetooth 5.3 on the Moto G is more advanced than the 5.1 version present on the Galaxy A. The A53 opens the scoring for protection against water and dust, in addition to the most modern biometrics. - Advertisement -

Multimedia and resources

Screen





The devices here have a 6.5-inch screen and Full HD+ resolution. The difference is that the Moto comes with IPS LCD technology, which lags behind in brightness level and viewing angle compared to the Super AMOLED type of the Galaxy’s panel. The G73 has a slightly larger frontal use, but that shouldn’t make a difference in the look. The A53, on the other hand, responds with protection against scratches, thanks to the Gorilla Glass 5 glass. They still deliver a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which enables high fluidity in system animations and compatible games. It’s one more point for the Korean.

best screen technology Galaxy A53 Best screen brightness Galaxy A53 more colors Galaxy A53 Best screen resolution None bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio Moto G73 High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Galaxy A53 Overall screen quality Galaxy A53

Sound





Both Samsung and Motorola didn’t skimp on audio and put a stereo system on these smartphones. They take advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel, to increase immersion in movies and music. Despite this, the sound power of the Galaxy is slightly above the competitor. At least, it’s the Moto that provides the best balance between bass, mids and highs. None of them come with a headphone jack in the box, it’s just that the G73 still has a standard jack to use whatever accessories you might have. In the details, Motorola gets the point across this time.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? Moto G73 Greater frequency balance Moto G73 sound power Galaxy A53 Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Moto already comes out of the box with Android 13 from the factory, newer than the native Android 12 present in the Galaxy. But the Korean will be contemplated with four software updates, to allow a much longer useful life than the rival, which only has version 14 of the “little robot” guaranteed. When we go to the mobile network, these devices support 5G technology, to have fast internet from anywhere. The 120Hz refresh rate also ensures smooth navigation through the system. In terms of features, the G73 stands out for its famous gestures to turn on the flashlight and open the camera app. The A53 has the Edge Screen shortcuts as its strength. Both still bring the Secure Folder to keep your files always protected. For superior longevity, we give the point to the Korean.

Well-updated system? Moto G73 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A53 Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

On one side, the Dimensity 930 platform used by Motorola appears. On the other is Samsung’s Exynos 1280. Which provides the best performance? Our tests showed the Moto to have a six-second advantage over the Galaxy. He got the better of multitasking, despite having the same 8 GB of RAM. The benchmarks confirm the G73’s slight superiority with the scores only slightly higher on the indicators. The Moto G chip’s GPU also gets the better of running heavier games at a better quality than that delivered by the A53. In other words, it’s a point for Motorola.

Who does better on the opening test? Moto G73 Who wins in the most demanding games? Moto G73 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Moto G73 What is the most up to date processor? Moto G73 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Moto G73 Which has more storage? None

Battery

These devices are powered by a battery with the same capacity of 5,000 mAh. Only we don’t have a tie in practice. The Moto is ahead by about 40 minutes more autonomy and registers almost 24 and a half hours of total duration. Moving on to loading, the scenario does not change. The 30W TurboPower adapter sent by Motorola allows you to complete the process in 1 hour and 14 minutes. The time is 35 minutes less than what Samsung did with its 15 W accessory. This is an easy spot for the Moto G73.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Moto G73 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Moto G73 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

We see a dual array on the Moto versus four rear cameras on the Galaxy. Both the main 50 MP of the G73 and the 64 MP of the A53 please in contrast and dynamic range. But it is the Korean that takes pictures with greater clarity and offers an above average night mode. Samsung’s ultrawide also captures better images and colors closer to the main one than Motorola’s. The Galaxy still has a good quality macro sensor, despite not having autofocus, and a blur lens, which does a satisfactory job in portrait mode. For the most versatile and highest quality set, the A53 scores one more point.

Best rear camera set Galaxy A53 Best photos of the day Galaxy A53 best night photos Galaxy A53 most versatile set Galaxy A53 best ultrawide Galaxy A53 best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A53 best depth Galaxy A53

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G73

The Galaxy is the only one of the duo capable of recording in 4K at 30 fps, while the Moto videos are limited to Full HD. The Korean still delivers more efficient stabilization and a more agile focus than the competitor. At the very least, both will offer good quality stereo audio capture. Samsung scores easily in this regard.

Does it have optical stabilization? Galaxy A53 Better electronic stabilization? Galaxy A53 more agile focus Galaxy A53 Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Galaxy A53 Best audio capture None best video quality Galaxy A53

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A53

The Moto’s front camera has half the resolution of the Galaxy’s lens. Both take good quality selfies during the day and feature a portrait mode without blowing out the background. Already at night, the images of the G73 are darker and suffer from graininess, something that is not a problem for the A53. The Korean still has the differential of shooting from the front in 4K at 30 fps. Handily, it’s a point for Samsung once again.

Best front camera set Galaxy A53 Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy A53 best selfie Galaxy A53

Price

Both one and the other are officially available in Europe. The Moto G73 arrived at a suggested price of BRL 2,000, much lower than the BRL 3,500 charged at launch for the Galaxy A53. In the current scenario, the Motorola model remains cheaper and can be found well below R$ 2,000, something that Samsung has not yet been able to reach. This means that the G73 takes the last point of the Comparison.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Moto G73 Which has the lowest current cost? Moto G73

Conclusion

The clash between intermediaries ended almost in a draw. The Moto G73 may have fallen behind on the scoreboard, but it has its merits. Motorola’s cell phone has the most balanced sound and with the P2 connector, it is the fastest in multitasking performance and has the longest battery life and the shortest recharge time. But if you want the most complete cell phone, the Galaxy A53 proved to be the best option. It has the design with water and dust resistance, the AMOLED type screen with higher brightness and the system with superior longevity. Apart from its camera set, which generates better results in rear photos, videos and selfies. Moto may have the lowest price in the Europeian market at the moment, but you must weigh in the balance if the benefits delivered by the Samsung model can compensate for paying a little more, or if speed and battery life are your priorities for a device .

RESULT Motorola Moto G73: 4 POINTS More balanced sound with P2 connector

Faster multitasking performance

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Samsung Galaxy A53: 6 POINTS Water and dust resistant design

Brighter AMOLED screen

Longer lasting system

Rear cameras with sharper photos, macro and blur lenses

Videos in 4K and with more efficient stabilization

Front camera with better night selfies and 4K footage

Do you think that performance and battery compensate more than design, screen and cameras? If you had to choose one of them to buy, would it be the G73 or the A53? You can speak freely in the space below.