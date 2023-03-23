Moto G73: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

Motorola launched at the beginning of the year the new Moto G53 and G73 intermediate cell phones here in Europe. The first of them has already been evaluated, now it’s time for the second to go through our test benches.

For those who don’t remember, the G73 features a 6.5-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 930 platform, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 16 MP front camera, two rear cameras (50 MP / 8 MP), 5G connection, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.3, digital reader on the side and NFC, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging and Android 13 running under My UX.