Moto G73: Real-Time Battery Test | follow up

Motorola launched at the beginning of the year the new Moto G53 and G73 intermediate cell phones here in Europe. The first of them has already been evaluated, now it’s time for the second to go through our test benches.
For those who don’t remember, the G73 features a 6.5-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 930 platform, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with MicroSD card), 16 MP front camera, two rear cameras (50 MP / 8 MP), 5G connection, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.3, digital reader on the side and NFC, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging and Android 13 running under My UX.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
The Motorola Moto G73 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.