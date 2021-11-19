Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31: new mid-range with great battery and triple camera for less than 300 euros

First came the Moto G51, then the Moto G Power 2022 and today Motorola has thrown all the meat on the grill with four new terminals: the high-end Moto G200 and the more modest ones. Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31.

The three terminals share a good part of their specifications, although only the Moto G71 has 5G connectivity. All of them with 6.4-inch OLED screen, triple camera and 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31 data sheet

Moto G71 Moto G41 Moto G31 Screen OLED 6.4 “

Full HD +

60 Hz OLED 6.4 “

Full HD +

60 Hz OLED 6.4 “

Full HD +

60 Hz Dimensions and weight Determined Determined Determined Processor Snapdragon 695 Helio G85 Helio G85 RAM 6/8 GB 4/6 GB 4GB Storage 128 GB

Micro SD 64/128 GB

Micro SD 64/128 GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 16 MP 13 MP 13 MP Rear camera 50 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro 48 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro 50 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro Battery 5,000 mAh

Quick charge 30W 5,000 mAh

Quick charge 30W 5,000 mAh

Load 10W OS Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth Others Fingerprint reader

IP52 Fingerprint reader on the side

IPX2 Fingerprint reader on the side

IPX2 Price From 299 euros From 269 euros From 219 euros

Moto G71

The Moto G71 represents the somewhat more ambitious mid-range, with the Snapdragon 695 fresh out of the oven on board, between 6 and 8 GB of RAM to accompany it and 128 GB storage expandable via a MicroSD. It is the only 5G mobile of this new trio.

The design is practically the same in the three mobiles, although it is the only one that incorporates the fingerprint reader on the back instead of on the side. Behind it is also the triple camera, with a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

Selfies are the land of the 16-megapixel camera punched in the middle of the screen. A screen that, with a 6.4-inch diagonal and an OLED panel, has Full HD + resolution and maintains the usual 60 Hz refresh rate. The offer is completed with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and the resistance certification IP52.

Moto G41

At the intermediate point is the Moto G41, which is quite similar to the Moto G31 that we will see below, if it were not for the different finish of its rear. It’s a mid-range with Helio G85, 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage.

The Moto G41 bets again on a screen with an OLED panel 6.4 inches and Full HD + resolution, with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and the front camera, 13 megapixels, perforated in the center.

The main camera is triple again, with a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. The battery of the Moto G41 is identical to that of the Moto G71: 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging of 30W.

Moto G31

Finally we have the Moto G31 that, despite what it might seem from its numbering, it really is not very similar to the Moto G41. It is a new mobile from mid-range with Helio G85, this time with 4 GB of RAM and to choose between 64 or 128 GB of storage.

No screen changes: one panel 6.4 inch OLED, Full HD + and at 60 Hz, drilled to incorporate the 13 megapixel front camera. Behind, the Moto G31 has the same lenses as the Moto G71: 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP macro.

The autonomy of Moto G31 is borne by the 5,000 mAh battery that this time does not support fast charging. What we do have is IP2X protection certification and a fingerprint reader on one side.

Versions and prices of the Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31

The Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31 will go on sale soon in Europe, Latin America, India, the Middle East and Asia. We still do not have the specific details of all the versions, but we do have the starting prices: