Moto G62 vs Moto G82: which Motorola cell phone is the best option to buy in the lineup? | Comparative

The G62 and G82 are ’s two intermediaries within the intermediate segment, which seek to attract consumers with good performance in a series of characteristics, to show that they have interesting differentials. Between the two models in the Moto G line, which one is the best on the market in the category? That’s what we’re going to discover now, here at TechSmart.

Design and connectivity

Motorola Moto G62

The two are very similar and can even confuse the user, who is not aware of the colors that each cell phone offers. That's because both have a hole-shaped notch on the front, in addition to the back with the centralized logo and a metallic paint, to look more expensive. The camera block also follows the pattern recently adopted by the brand, with a more oval layout. All this inside the duo's all-plastic body. An advantage of the G82 here is its lower weight and thinner thickness.

Motorola Moto G82

None of them come with any certification that grants resistance against liquids and dust, in addition to the water-repellent design. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button on the right side. In storage expansion, they provide a hybrid drawer, which shares the second carrier chip slot with the memory card slot. The duo's connectivity also contains 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, for approximation payments. For being thinner and lighter, the Moto G82 takes the lead in this duel.

best construction None more modern look None Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution Both Best biometrics solution None Best Endurance Certification? None Which is more compact and lighter? Moto G82 Do you have NFC? Both

Multimedia and Resources

Screen





If in appearance they are practically identical; on screen, we find practically only differences. The G62 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display, while the “brother” has a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel. This means that we have a higher quality material in the G82, particularly at the high gloss level. In addition to containing the larger screen, this one still delivers the best frontal use, thanks to the smaller edges compared to the simpler model. At least, both bring Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, to ensure great fluidity in the system and in compatible games. However, don’t expect any Gorilla Glass protection from them. The Moto G82 scores for coming with a higher quality screen and more brightness.

best screen technology Moto G82 best screen brightness Moto G82 more accurate colors Moto G82 best screen resolution None bigger screen Moto G82 Best screen/body ratio Moto G82 High Hz screen? Both Glass protection? None Overall screen quality Moto G82

Sound





Motorola finally started to pay more attention to the audio of its intermediaries. Therefore, we see in both a stereo system, which has a second speaker, to give greater sound immersion to the user. We have good power on both sides, while the quality is decent, but their lack of mids leaves the sound balance still far from ideal. At the very least, they both offer a P2 connector for connecting a wired accessory. The manufacturer also sends the headset in their box. Without major differences from one to the other, we give a tie here.

Sound is stereo? Both Do you have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance None sound power Both Do headphones come in the box? Both

System





These devices come out of the box with Android 12 pre-installed. Models in the Moto G only receive a software update, but don’t expect to always have the latest security package. On these devices, you will have 5G support, for a faster mobile network. The fluidity of their My UX interface doesn’t disappoint either, thanks to the panel’s 120 Hz refresh rate. In terms of features, both stand out for their classic Motorola gestures, to activate the flashlight or open the camera application. But don’t have the Ready For here, limited to models in the Edge line. With no difference in the system from one to the other, we have another tie in this regard.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? None Missing connections? left? None More fluid software Both

Performance

The G62 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 480 Plus and 4GB of RAM, while the G82 brings the Snapdragon 695 accompanied by 6GB of RAM. And in this dispute, which one has the best performance? Our speed tests indicated a nearly 50 second advantage for the Moto G82. The greatest distance occurred precisely in the second round, when memory makes the difference. In benchmarks, there are also better scores for the fastest, either on AnTuTu or Geekbench. At least, cell phones do well in games, with high quality in heavy titles and good use of 120 fps in light games. The G82 scores the point for superior multitasking.

Who does better in the opening test? Moto G82 Who wins in the most demanding games? None Who has the best benchmark numbers? Moto G82 What is the most up-to-date processor? None Which has better RAM/processor balance? Moto G82 Which has more storage? None

Drums

On both sides we find a battery with the same capacity of 5,000 mAh. Does that mean having the same autonomy in them? That’s not what we found. In our standardized tests, the Moto G62 had 50 minutes more autonomy than its “brother”. On recharge, the scenario changes. That’s because Motorola sends a 33 W adapter in the box of the G82, which takes 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach 100%. The other model comes with a 20 W TurboPower, which takes more than 2 hours to complete the process. The G62 marks for greater autonomy; and the G82 scores for the fastest charging.

Which one has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Moto G82 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Moto G62 Do you have wireless charging? None

Camera

The duo contains the same triple set of cameras, led by the main 50 MP. Despite the advanced sensor, we see good photos taken only during the day. Even so, we don’t see such efficient HDR on the G62. At night, Night Vision helps to have clearer images, but the noise is very evident. Overall, the G82 ends up hitting a little more captures. Their ultrawide is very limited and ends up having inferior images to the main one. Not to mention that she suffers a lot for recordings in dark places. Motorola devices still take advantage of this lens for blur and get decent results. Finally, there is their macro, which suffers from low resolution and lack of autofocus. In the details, the Moto G82 notes one more point here.

Best rear camera set None best day photos Moto G82 best night photos Moto G82 most versatile set None best ultrawide Both best telephoto None best macro Both better depth Both (via ultrawide)

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G62

Their camcorder is limited to Full HD resolution only, with decent quality and good quality audio capture. What differentiates the two is the presence of optical stabilization on the G82, for less shaky videos, in addition to the more agile focus on it than on the “brother” G62. Therefore, the Moto G with the highest number ends up taking the point.

Do you have optical stabilization? Moto G82 Better electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Moto G82 Do you record in 4K at 30fps? None Better audio capture Both best video quality Both

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G82

Their front camera has the same resolution and some very similar points, such as the portrait mode, which disables HDR and generates images with a burst background, in addition to recordings from the front only in Full HD. By day, selfies are decent on both. In low light, the G82 suffers less than the G62 with noise. So it’s one more point for the Moto G82.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Moto G82

Price

These smartphones were officially launched in Europe. The Moto G62 arrived in the country for R$2,000, while the G82 was available for a suggested price of R$3,000. In the current market, this difference no longer exists, and the pair can be found in the range of R$ 1,700. So we ended the match with a draw.

Which one had the best launch price? Moto G62 Which is currently the best value for money? None

Conclusion

In the battle between two members of the Moto G lineup, the G62 was no match for the G82. It even has the best battery life, but it can’t keep up with the speed of its “brother” when charging. In addition, it manages to match the stereo sound with good power and the system with the same features. However, the most advanced cell phone ends up getting the best in other aspects. It offers an AMOLED screen, has faster multitasking performance and a set of cameras that may even be the same as the other device on paper, but in practice it is capable of recording better photos, videos and selfies. As both are available for the same price in Europeian retail, the recommendation is to buy the Moto G82 directly. It will deliver greater benefits to you, without having to hurt your pocket anymore.

RESULT Motorola Moto G62: 4 SPOTS Stereo sound with good power

System with the same resources

Longer battery life

Same price in current Europeian market Motorola Moto G82: 10 POINTS Thinner and lighter design

AMOLED screen with higher brightness

Stereo sound with good power

System with the same resources

Faster multitasking performance

Battery with shorter recharge time

Rear cameras with higher quality photos

Videos with optical stabilization and more agile focus

Front camera with best night shots

Same price in current Europeian market