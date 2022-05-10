Moto G62 5G, imminent debut

The market debut of the Motorola Moto G62 5G is fast approaching. The new mid-range smartphone of the US company, in fact, has obtained the NBTC certification. Unfortunately, the technical specifications of the new device were not issued with the okay of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission of Thailand. It is only known that the product will have model code XT2223-1 and that it will actually be equipped with a 5G connection (as the name also indicates).

Motorola itself, for now, maintains the utmost secrecy about its characteristics. The arrival of the certification by the Thai body, however, suggests that the official launch is now imminent. Pending official information, on the net we are starting to talk about the fact that the G62 will have a FullHD + screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz or 120 Hz, RAM of 8 GB and memory of 128 GB. It also seems that the phone can mount a 4,700 mAh battery with 20W charging. Others talk about a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, but that seems the least likely option.

For the rest, the Motorola G62 5G will also have a main camera from 50 megapixels and Android 12 operating system. The big unknown at the moment remains the processor.

ALSO COMING G82

Staying on the subject of Motorola, also the new G82 has received the same NBTC certification (in this case the model code is XT2225-1) and also for this mobile phone it is expected to arrive on the market in the short term.

According to rumors, the G82 will have the ability to be used with two SIMs, will be equipped with NFC and dual band Wi-Fi. It should also have a 5,000mAh battery, with 33W QuickCharge.

On the cover: Moto G82 according to rumors