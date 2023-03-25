moto g53s, a low end smartphone from motorola is coming

- Advertisement -

On Google Play Console, the web platform for Android application developers that allows the publication, management and distribution of apps on Google Play, an unprecedented s (codename penang), probably a variant of the Moto G53 launched by Motorola last December and also available in Italy since February.

A LOW-END SMARTPHONE

- Advertisement -

Despite the presence on the Google platform, however, there is no information on the possible hardware features that this smartphone will have. The only certainty we have is that the Moto G53s has been officially recognized by Google as a valid Android smartphone ready to be released on the market.

However, Google Play Console gives us only two small clues, one relating to the processor that the Moto G53s will have, the other relating to the display. This device should in fact integrate one Qualcomm Snapdragon 480a 2GHz octa-core built in an 8nm process and featuring a Snapdragon X51 5G modem. This processor is usually used in low-end smartphones.

As far as the display is concerned, however, we don’t know what type the panel will be, whether IPS LCD or AMOLED (let’s assume the first hypothesis more), but we do know that it will have an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. In addition to this information, we also know that will have 4GB of RAM, not much, and which will be natively based on Android 13.

- Advertisement -

PROBABLY SIMILAR TO THE MOTO G53

The current Moto G53, we recall, has a processor Snapdragon 480+ 5G supported by 4/6/8 GB of RAM and with 64/128 GB of internal memory. The display is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, and on the back are a 50MP main camera flanked by a 2MP sensor. Likely that the Moto G53s will have similar characteristics.

MOTORCYCLE G53 TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

display : 6.5″ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling), 1600 x 720 pixels

: 6.5″ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling), 1600 x 720 pixels chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core SoC

: Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core SoC memories : 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable via microSD

: 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable via microSD cameras : rear primary: 50 MP Depth sensor: 2MP front: 8 MP

: connectivity : 5G, WiFi, USB-C

: 5G, WiFi, USB-C certification IP68

dimensions and weight : 162.7 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm and 183 grams

: 162.7 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm and 183 grams drums : 5,000mAh with 18W wired charging

: 5,000mAh with 18W wired charging os : MyUI 5.0 based on Android 13

: MyUI 5.0 based on Android 13 other: side fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack

MOTOROLA MOTO G53 5G DUAL SIM 128GB RAM 4GB BLUE ITALY BRAND WARRANTY

- Advertisement -

199 € See Deal Motorola Moto G53 is available online from eBay at 194 euros. To see the other 3 offers click here. (updated March 21, 2023, 4:55 pm)