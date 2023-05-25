Moto g53 5G: In-depth analysis and opinion

Don’t have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to find out what I liked the most and the least about the 5G.

At the beginning of the year, Motorola announced its first mid-range smartphone of the year, Moto g53 5G , which, in the company’s words, stands out for its main camera and large battery.

The Moto g53 5G arrives with a 6.5″ IPS LCD screen with 720p resolution, Snapdragon 480+ processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage via micro-SD, wide-angle (50MP) + macro (2MP) rear camera, front camera (8MP) and 5,000 mAh battery.

The Moto g53 5G is officially on sale for €269 (see offers on Amazon | Mediamarkt ). I have had the opportunity to test the Moto g53 5G for several weeks and here is my in-depth review.

Design

The front of the Moto g53 5G is dominated by a large 6.5″ screen surrounded by frames that, without being too thick, do not go unnoticed either. While the side bezels are quite thin, the top bezel is somewhat thicker, and the bottom bezel (the “chin”) is even thicker.

In any case, the frames are as expected for a phone in this price range. According to GSMArena , it offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84%.

The screen is completely flat , unlike some high-end smartphones that have a curved screen on the sides to hide the side frames.

Motorola has opted for a perforated front camera in the center of the upper area, with a fairly standard size. Other smartphones place the perforated camera in the upper left corner and, in my opinion, it goes more unnoticed there, both in daily use and when watching videos or playing horizontally. In any case, there are those who prefer the symmetry of having it in the center.

Moto g53 5G does not use any reinforced glass such as Gorilla Glass, so the screen is exposed to damage from bumps and scratches.

The phone’s chassis is made of plastic, so it doesn’t withstand knocks as well as phones with an aluminum body. Its finish is reminiscent of aluminum, so it looks good.

The rear is also made of plastic , though again, it appears to mimic glass. However, being plastic, it feels hot to the touch and is not as pleasant as the glass offered by other smartphones. At least when pressing with your fingers, the back cover doesn’t sag, as it happens with some cheap smartphones.

The phone is available in blue, silver and pink colors. In all cases, these are matte tones that prevent fingerprints from being too marked on the back cover, although it is easy to get dirty. When the light falls on the back, a curious reflection is formed in the form of a vertical strip that moves when turning the phone.

The back has a rectangular module that houses the two cameras and the flash. This module is located in the upper area and barely protrudes from the surface of the phone, so the phone does not dance when tapping on the screen while it is resting on a table.

The back cover includes the Moto logo in the center, with a rather discreet size and appearance.

With a thickness of 8.2 mm. and weighing 183 grams , Moto g53 5G is not too thick or heavy a phone, especially if we take into account the size of its screen.

Next, we are going to review the four sides of the smartphone to review the elements it incorporates.

On the right side we find the power button and the elongated button to increase / decrease the volume divided in two.

The left side includes the nanoSIM and microSD card slot.

The upper part of the phone is free of any element, except for the Dolby Atmos inscription (which could have been spared).

The bottom of the phone houses the USB Type-C connector, bottom speaker, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto claims that the phone features a water-repellent design that creates a barrier to protect the device from moderate exposures to water, such as accidental spills, splashes, or raindrops.

However, it is not designed to be submerged in water, nor to be exposed to pressurized water or other liquids.

Screen

Moto g53 5G has a 6.5″ IPS LCD screen with 720p resolution (720 × 1,600 pixels) and an elongated aspect ratio (20:9), which translates into a pixel density of 270 ppi.



LCD displays feature RGB matrices, where sub-pixels are placed one after the other, in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, so the advertised resolution applies equally to the sub-pixels of each color.

For this reason, even though the pixel density is not very high, it is not easy to distinguish individual pixels with the naked eye. Now, if you get a little closer to the screen and look at it carefully, the sawtooth effect is noticeable in the oblique lines.

LCD panels aren’t as advanced as AMOLEDs, which offer pure blacks, wider color spectrum, and lower power consumption, so I’m left wanting more in this regard.

Moto has incorporated the possibility to choose a refresh rate of 60 Hz, 120 Hz or Automatic. The higher rate translates into a more fluid viewing experience, especially when moving around the interface or scrolling through applications such as Chrome, Twitter, Instagram, or the photo gallery.

However, we must note that you can only switch between fixed values ​​of 60, 90 and 120 Hz. This means that the Automatic mode does not adjust as well to the content as other smartphones with LTPO panels, which, for example, can set the refresh at 24, 30 or 48 Hz when watching a video, or reduce the rate to 10 Hz when watching static content to save power.

Unfortunately, it does not have HDR support, so you will not be able to enjoy this type of content on compatible streaming services.

To analyze the quality of the screen we have carried out various tests with the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

Motorola offers two color modes: Natural and Saturated (the latter is active by default). Both target the sRGB gamut (nothing to cover the DCI P3 gamut like other smartphones with more advanced panels), and both modes offer a control to adjust the color temperature.

In Saturated mode , the display offers improvable color fidelity, with a mean error vs. sRGB color space of 4.6 dE and a maximum error of 8.8 dE. In this mode, the phone covers 92% of the sRGB color space and 70% of the DCI P3 color space.

This mode presents colors that are more saturated than reality, so it is intended for those who prefer vivid colors, even if they are not very true.

The color white has a color temperature of 7,438ºK, above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the screen has a strong bluish tint.

This bluish tint is possibly something Motorola has done on purpose as users tend to prefer a bluish screen over an orange one, as the latter is associated with something old. In any case, Motorola offers a setting to modify the color temperature of the screen and therefore you can adjust it to your liking.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 DCI P3 Gamut Coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in Saturated color mode

In the natural color mode , which is the one that offers the most realistic colors, Moto g53 5G offers a correct color fidelity, somewhat better than the Saturated mode, since the average error against the sRGB space turns out to be 3.6 dE with a maximum error from 7.6 AD.

The display’s color gamut covers 91% of the sRGB color space and 68% of the wider DCI-P3 color space . As for the color temperature, we find 6,122ºK, which is below the reference value, which means that the screen has a certain marked orange tint.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB sRGB color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in Natural color mode

According to my own measurements, the maximum brightness is around 420 nits in manual brightness mode, but temporarily increases to 508 nits when we activate the automatic brightness adjustment and we are in bright light such as sunlight, since it is activates HBM (High Brightness Mode) mode.

It’s not a huge increase, but it’s in line with what we’re seeing on other phones in this price range and it’s high enough that you won’t have too much trouble using it outdoors.

The black color presents a brightness of 0.247 nits, so, under normal conditions, the contrast is around 1,700:1.

Colors don’t change when looking at the screen from an angle, though brightness does drop when you rotate the screen away from looking straight ahead.

Moto offers another feature called Antenna Screen, which prevents the screen from dimming or going to sleep while you’re looking at it.

Also present is the Night Light functionality , which gives an amber tint to the screen. This not only allows you to see or read better in dimly lit places, but it can also help you fall asleep faster. It is possible to program this mode as well as the intensity of the effect.

Since it doesn’t have an AMOLED screen, Moto hasn’t built in the Always On Display functionality that we find in some phones. Instead, Moto offers the Smart Display functionality, which allows you to turn on the screen to display some essential information when you tap the phone (but strangely enough, tapping the screen doesn’t work).

For this “smart” screen, Moto allows you to select a clock style, display an animated background, send responses to notifications, and block notifications from certain apps.

Intelligent Screen

hardware and performance

Moto g53 5G has an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor , which was announced in April 2021, so it’s a few years old now.

This is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G is a low-end chip manufacturing on an 8nm process. It has eight cores in two clusters: a performance cluster with two ARM Cortex A76 cores clocked at a maximum of 2.2 GHz and an efficiency cluster with six small ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at a maximum of 1.8 GHz.

The integrated Qualcomm X51 5G modem can achieve download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps (5G) / 800 Mbps (LTE) and upload speeds of 660 Mbps (5G) / 210 Mbps (LTE). The chip also integrates WiFi 6 2×2 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The integrated Adreno 619 GPU is more than 100% faster than the old Adreno 610 in the Snapdragon 460.

Moto g53 5G arrives with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM , which may be a bit meager these days, but it’s still within the acceptable limits. In general, this amount is enough to keep several applications open in memory, although it is not uncommon to return to a heavy app or game that we have left a while ago and that has been closed.

To make up for the limited amount of RAM, Moto offers a feature called RAM Boost that converts 1GB of internal storage to RAM, up to 5GB. It’s not a huge improvement, but it all helps. The downside is that internal storage is quite a bit slower than memory.

The RAM that it incorporates is of the LPDDR4x type , which is not the fastest, but it is what we usually find in mid-range smartphones.

Moto g53 5G comes with 128 GB of storage , which should be enough for most users. Although Moto does not specify the type of storage, it seems to be eUFS 2.2, so it is not especially fast.

With a built-in eSIM and microSD card slot, you can expand your phone’s storage in case you run out of space or want to easily move content between your phone and a computer, for example.

The USB-C port is a USB 2.0 type , which can be slow if you are used to moving data between your smartphone and a computer. To get an idea, USB 2.0 is limited to 480 Mb/s, while USB 3.1 can reach 20 Gb/s.

The port supports OTG, so you can plug in a USB-C dongle and access it like external storage. However, it does not support DisplayPort over USB-C to view the screen on a TV or monitor.

I’ve put Moto g53 5G through a few benchmark tests to see how it stacks up against other high-end phones, and below are the results of each test.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 320,054 points , a score that does not stand out particularly.

In the Geekbench 6 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has scored 738/1,755 points in single/multi-core tests, which are again modest results.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 9,691 points , a good value that is mainly motivated by the low resolution of the screen, which favors it.

When it comes to storage, the phone scores rather poorly in AndroBench ‘s read and write speed tests.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone performed very well, with performance dropping by only up to 90% in that period.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphics benchmarks to check the expected performance in games.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal on iOS and Vulkan on Android), the phone achieves fair results compared to more expensive phones.

In the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has also achieved a result in the lower range.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I’ve tried several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using the GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters in these games in real world play.

The games get a stable rate around 30 FPS in Asphalt 9, 60 FPS in Call of Duty and 95 FPS in Real Racing 3. These are values ​​with which you will be able to play any of these titles without problems, although with an experience of different fluency depending on the title.

Game FPS (mediana) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU

Asphalt 9 30 100% 28-31 9% Real Racing 3

95 81% 74-120 9% Call of Duty 59 97% 42-60 13%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Default graphics quality

Call of Duty Mobile: “Very high” graphics quality and frames per second at “max” speed



In addition to specific graphics performance, it is important to know if the phone is able to sustain this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature. The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has achieved an excellent result of 99.5%, which means that the graphics performance does not deteriorate after a long period of use.

In general, Moto g53 5G has achieved modest results in the benchmarks, as expected given the hardware it incorporates.

On a day-to-day basis, the phone moves quite smoothly and, although it doesn’t respond as quickly to keystrokes as other smartphones, it doesn’t cause worrying stops or feel particularly slow. That being said, some apps do feel a bit lazy . A good example is the Camera app, which has a delay when opening it and when switching between different modes or lenses.

Connectivity

Moto g53 5G supports Bluetooth 5.1 , which is not the latest version of this protocol, WiFi 5 and with NFC for mobile payments.

As for cellular connectivity, it is compatible with 5G networks and can connect to the band below 6 GHz (Sub-6). The SIM compartment offers space for a single SIM card , but is eSIM compatible , so you can carry two numbers at once with Dual SIM functionality. with nanoSIM + eSIM.

Moto offers the ability to make calls using WiFi. Logically, it is necessary for the operator to offer this functionality, which is becoming more and more widespread and is very useful for making calls and even, in some cases, receiving SMS, even if you do not have cell coverage.

In the tests that I have carried out, the network speed for both Wi-Fi and cellular connection has been good.

Moto g53 5G has reached 300 Mbps download and upload on my Wi-Fi 5 router with a 300 Mbps fiber optic connection. In the cellular connectivity test, it reached 22 Mbps download and 12 Mbps upload with a 5G connection from Orange.

Moto has included compatibility with a good number of positioning systems: GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou. Unfortunately, it does not support dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), so the positioning is not as accurate.

Finally, Moto has not incorporated an infrared emitter in case you want to use the phone to control one of your household appliances.

Fingerprint

Moto g53 5G incorporates a fingerprint reader on the side and, in my tests, fingerprint recognition has not worked as well as I would like. On many occasions, I have had to repeat the gesture of resting my finger on the sensor to achieve correct fingerprint recognition.

Although I consider it more interesting to have the fingerprint reader under the screen, the placement of the power button, on the side, is also quite comfortable.

The main drawbacks that I see with this location are unlocking when resting on a table, as well as unwanted attempts to unlock when you walk down the street with the phone in your hand without using it, which produces a vibration and forces you to enter the code security next time.

Luckily, if this is an issue for you, Moto comes with a feature that forces you to press the button to initiate the unlock.

The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button



Moto has also added a 2D face unlock system that works quite well in bright light, but struggles in low-light situations where other smartphones don’t have recognition issues.

Battery

The Moto g53 5G battery offers a capacity of 5,000 mAh , a very reasonable amount for a smartphone with this screen size.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

ℹ️Info: A reflection on autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in the consumption of the battery, it is important to calibrate with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) the screens at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test you sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be carried out with the screen calibrated at 200 nits so that the results are comparable. This is how we perform autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when carrying out a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photos, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the fixed refresh rate at 60 Hz and once at 120 Hz.

In the test with the screen set to 60 Hz I have obtained a result of 14 hours and 39 minutes, which is a very high value. In case we set it to 120 Hz, a result of 11 hours and 39 minutes is achieved , about 20 percent less.

In practice, the autonomy of Moto g53 5G does stand out compared to other smartphones, both at 60 Hz and 120 Hz.

Moto includes a feature called Auto Battery , which limits the consumption of apps that you don’t use frequently. Your phone learns the way you use apps over time. However, notifications from these apps may be received with a delay.

Another interesting option if we are running low on battery is Battery Saver , which restricts background activity, delays notifications and activates the dark theme. We can schedule this functionality to turn on and off, as well as make it automatically deactivate when the battery charge is above 90 percent again.

Battery

Unfortunately, there is no Extreme Battery Saver functionality , which restricts the most power-hungry features and keeps only basic features (eg calls, SMS, and certain apps).

Moto g53 5G has a charge at 10 watts, which is very slow for what is carried today. Moto includes a 10-watt charger and cable in the box.

In my tests, with the included charger, the entire charging process took no less than 2 hours and 42 minutes . In 30 minutes, you get less than 30 percent charge. Pretty maddening.

Note on charging : Although Motorola does not state that the phone has fast charging, with some chargers, such as Apple’s official 20W , the message TurboPower appears on the screen and charges somewhat faster, around 2 hours.

Moto has included Optimized Charging, which studies your charging patterns and predicts how long you’re typically plugged in. After establishing a pattern, charge the battery to 80%, then wait to charge the remaining 20% ​​a bit before you unplug. By reducing the charging time above 80%, the possibility of overcharging the battery is reduced.

A new feature is overload protection in the Battery menu. It will cut off charging once it detects that the phone has not been unplugged for three days in a row and will keep the battery charged to 80%, which is a much healthier value.

Unsurprisingly, Moto has not included wireless charging in the Moto g53 5G, as this is something that is usually limited to high-end smartphones.

Operating System

Moto g53 5G arrives with the MyUX customization layer , which in this case is based on Android 13 .

At the time of carrying out this analysis, mid-May, the last security update it has is November 2022, so it is somewhat behind schedule.

Motorola has one of the least favorable software update policies, often leaving phones that are a year or two unpatched.

We don’t know how many software updates the Moto g53 5G will receive, but the company’s budget phones typically only get a major Android update and two years worth of patches. So don’t expect much more.

The MyUX customization layer makes few visual changes over Android 13, so it looks very similar to pure Android (AOSP).

Dragging the screen down brings up four quick settings: WiFi connectivity, mobile data, Bluetooth, and Wallet.

Under these settings, we can see all the notifications. If we keep dragging down, four more quick settings appear (which you can drag to the left to see more quick settings) and the brightness control.

Moto allows you to customize the layout by choosing colors, fonts, icon shapes, icon grid, sounds, and dark mode. In addition, it offers a set of pre-designed themes that you can select from, as well as create your own themes.

It also allows you to control your phone with simple gestures:

Quick launch: Double-tap the back of the device to perform custom actions (open an app, switch to the last app, return to home, record screen, take screenshot, play/pause music, or record audio).

Sidebar: Drag the screen to the left to display a bar with applications that open in a floating window when clicked.

Quick Capture: Quickly twist your wrist twice to launch the camera at any time.

Quick Flashlight: Turn the flashlight on or off by shaking twice from top to bottom

Three-finger screenshots: To take a screenshot, you can touch and hold anywhere on the screen with 3 fingers slightly apart

Raise to unlock: Unlock the device by lifting it up and looking at the screen.

Face down for Do Not Disturb: Place the phone face down to activate Do Not Disturb mode.

Pick up to silence: Pick up the phone to silence the ringer during an incoming call.

Swipe to split screen: Swipe across the screen to see two apps in split screen.

gestures gestures

If you like to play on your mobile, Motorola includes a Games app that includes all the games you have installed. It is possible to block notifications, calls and gestures to enjoy games without interruptions. You can also disable auto brightness and improve sound quality.

During a game, we have access to a sidebar with a multitude of options: block calls, block notifications, locked mode, screenshot, screen recording, sharing, Twitch streaming, open app in floating window, etc.

In the latest versions of Android, Google has invested heavily in Android privacy and security. Moto has included some additional features in this regard such as:

Secure Folder: A safe place to store apps and files, safe from prying eyes with an unlock method.

Network protection: Show warnings when the device connects to unsecured WiFi or uses an unsecured protocol. It also allows you to block apps when the device is connected to an open WiFi network.

Lock network and security: Security and network related functions can be activated when the phone is locked. This makes it easier to locate your phone and protect your data in case it’s lost or stolen.

Reorder the PIN pad: The PIN pad numbers are displayed in random order each time you need to unlock your phone.

Multimedia

Moto g53 5G has stereo speakers, one on the top and one on the lower side edge. The speaker at the top is integrated into the ear cup, while the other is next to the USB-C connector.

The sound from the Moto g53 5G’s speakers is pleasant, with good reproduction of midrange and treble tones. Since the speakers are quite different, some asymmetry is perceived.

At maximum volume, the sound is heard at a high volume, but with some distortion, so it is not recommended to put such a high volume. At least, you have the peace of mind that you will hear the phone when they call you.

Moto g53 5G supports Dolby Atmos surround sound , which you can enjoy with both headphones and the phone’s own speakers.

For the speakers, it is possible to configure intelligent audio, which identifies the content and makes automatic adjustments to offer the best sound, or choose one of the preset modes: music, movie, game, podcast and custom . The latter shows an equalizer to adjust the sound.

Moto g53 5G incorporates a 3.5mm jack , so if you’re used to listening to music or playing games with headphones, you’re in luck. Fewer and fewer phones include this connector, so it’s a plus.

One feature I like is Multitasking Volume , which allows you to control individual volumes from multiple applications. You can also automatically mute apps that you always mute manually.

Moto does not include its own music player, but rather makes use of YT Music , the Google application that allows you to listen to music streaming or stored on the phone itself.

Nor did we find its own Gallery app, but rather Moto uses Google Photos to view photos, screenshots and videos.

Of course, we can enjoy video from streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon or others and, in addition, Moto g53 5G has the Widevine L1 library, so it is possible to view content from these streaming services in HD.

Cameras

Moto g53 5G comes with two rear cameras with the following characteristics:

Wide-angle camera with Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 50 MP sensor ( 1/2.76” , 0.64μm), f/1.8 aperture and PDAF focus. It does not have optical stabilization.

Macro camera with 2MP OmniVision OV02B10 sensor and f/2.4 aperture lens.

Unlike other smartphones, it does not have an ultra-wide-angle camera and, of course, a telephoto camera. The macro camera does not add much.

As for the front camera, it has the following characteristics:

Wide-angle camera with Samsung ISOCELL 4H7 8 MP (1/4″, 1.12 µm) sensor and f/2.0 aperture lens. Fixed focus.

The Camera app is quite simple. To switch between modes, you must drag your finger through the different modes in carousel mode: slow motion, video, photo, portrait, dual capture video and More . In the More section we find selective color (photo and video), night vision, panorama, group selfie, Ultra-Res, Pro, dual capture and fast camera.

Next to the modes, we find shortcuts to the wide angle (1x) and macro lenses. There are also buttons to access Google Lens and filters. On the other side, we find icons for flash, timer, aspect ratio, HDR, and Settings.

If you’re an advanced user, you’ll be happy to know that the Moto includes a Pro mode that allows you to manually adjust parameters like ISO sensitivity, focus distance, exposure, white balance, and more. Also, there is an option to save the images in RAW format for further editing.

Wide-angle camera (main)

Its sensor has a high resolution of 50 MP, but a size of 1/2.76″, so it is quite small. It features an f/1.8 aperture lens that unfortunately doesn’t have optical stabilization, so don’t expect great low-light performance.

By default, photos are taken at 12.5 MP using pixel binning technology that combines 4 pixels into 1 to reduce noise. However, it is possible to activate a super high resolution mode in which the captures are made at 50 MP.

Next, we can see some cuts of the same scenes taken with a resolution of 50 MP and 12.5 MP. The 50 MP image offers more detail when enlarged, but we must bear in mind that the resulting file occupies much more.

12.5 MP 50 MP 12.5 MP (detail) 50 MP (detail)

Crops of images taken at 12.5 MP (normal mode) and 50 MP (super-resolution mode)

First of all, I wanted to analyze the quality of the image in abundant light conditions . In the following images we can see that the main camera offers an adequate level of detail and generally bright colors, although if you enlarge the image you can see that the textures are not as sharp as in other more expensive smartphones.

In some shots with a lot of contrast between bright and dark areas, Auto HDR does not quite work as well as I would like, since the dynamic range is perceived as somewhat limited.

Photos taken under bright light with the wide-angle camera



As for photography in low light, the phone incorporates a Night mode that allows you to take pictures with long exposure handheld, without the need for a tripod.

Although the phone itself automatically identifies low light situations in Photo mode and activates a Night mode, the result is less bright than if you select Night mode manually.

Below, we can see an example of photography taken with the Photo mode and with the Night mode selected manually. The difference is not big, so in general we can trust the Automatic mode.

Photo mode night mode

Below we can see some photos taken at night , leaving the phone to apply Night mode if it deems appropriate.

The image quality captured by the wide-angle camera isn’t particularly good in low-light conditions. Some shots are blurry due to the noise reduction algorithm blurring details, and others are too dark to be usable.

Photos taken in low light with the wide-angle camera

macro camera

The macro camera allows you to take pictures at short distances, although it is a pretty expendable camera in my opinion, as I rarely feel the need to take pictures within a few centimeters.

Also, being a 2MP sensor, the results are quite improvable, as can be seen in these samples, which look like enlarged cutouts more than photos taken with a dedicated macro lens.

Photos taken with the macro camera

Portrait mode

Moto g53 5G allows you to take pictures in Portrait mode by detecting the outline of the person you want to photograph and blurring the background of the image to produce the well-known bokeh effect .

The ideal lens for taking a portrait is one with a focal length of about 50-70mm, which is equivalent to a 2-3x zoom, so phones that have a telephoto lens usually use it to take portraits.

Since Moto g53 5G does not have this type of lens, we must resort to the wide-angle camera, which is not ideal since it distorts the face if you get too close. That is why the best portraits you can take are from a distance, without attempting close-ups of the face.

One aspect that I like about Portrait mode is that it allows you to adjust the depth of field both during capture and afterward in the Gallery , which gives you the ability to adjust the blur to your liking, or even discard blur without contour detection. has not been done correctly.

The blur effect is well achieved and, in general, the hair clipping is good, although this depends a lot on the background of the image.

Below we can see some images taken with Portrait mode.

Photos taken in Portrait mode

Frontal camera

The front camera has an 8 MP (1/4″, 1.12 µm) sensor and is accompanied by a lens with f /2.0 aperture, but it does not have autofocus, so you will have to adjust the distance between the camera and your face, approximately, an arm’s length, so that you can be seen correctly focused.

Here we can see some selfies captured with the front camera. Selfies have good quality and offer great sharpness due to the high resolution of the sensor in good light conditions, although they sometimes have some problems when it comes to correctly exposing the face, resulting in overly lit faces.

Selfies taken with the front camera



The front camera can also take Portrait mode selfies, as we can see in these examples, and the result is quite good.

Selfies taken in Portrait mode with the front camera

Video recording

The main camera can record video in Full HD/1080p (1920×1080) at 30 fps, but it is not capable of recording in 4K format or at 60 fps. It is possible to record in H.265 (HEVC) format to reduce the space that videos take up, although you may have problems playing videos on certain devices.

Next, we can see a couple of videos recorded with the wide-angle camera. During the day, the recording suffers from a somewhat limited dynamic range, while at night, the “grain” is very pronounced and impoverishes the image quality.

Videos recorded with Moto g53 5G

voice calls

In the tests I have carried out, the voice quality is correct and we have been able to perfectly hold conversations in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

Precio

Moto g53 5G is officially on sale for €269 (see offers on Amazon | Mediamarkt).

conclusions

Moto g53 5G has a 6.5″ screen surrounded by frames that, without being very narrow, do not back down due to their thickness. The front camera is located in a hole in the center, so it can be a little annoying when playing horizontally, but, in general, it does not interfere too much.

The screen is completely flat , so there are no reflections or ghost touches, something that gamers will appreciate. Unfortunately, it does not have any Gorilla Glass type protection, so it is more exposed to breakages and scratches than other smartphones.

The phone is available in blue, silver, and pink colors , with the blue color being the one I’ve tested. The matte finish means that fingerprints are hardly marked on the rear surface, although its all-plastic construction (chassis and rear cover) leaves me wanting more premium materials .

With a thickness of 8.2 mm and a weight of 183 grams , Moto g53 5G is a reasonably thin and light smartphone, comfortable in the hand. As usual in this price range, Moto has not officially certified the device for water resistance, but claims it is splash resistant.

The phone has a 6.5″ LCD panel with 720p resolution , which translates into a pixel density of just 270 ppi. I would have liked to see an AMOLED panel, which features higher contrast, pure blacks, a wider color gamut, and lower power consumption.

According to my measurements, the screen reaches a maximum brightness of around 508 nits when in bright light such as the sun. This is a correct value, which should not give you problems when using the smartphone outdoors.

The color gamut is not especially wide, since it does not even cover 100% of the sRGB space. It is also not compatible with HDR, so you will not be able to enjoy the wide color gamut and dynamic range of videos recorded in this format.

Of the two color modes it offers, Natural mode offers the best color fidelity, but most people will prefer the default Saturated mode as it displays more vivid (albeit less realistic) colors.

The screen offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which translates into greater fluidity when scrolling or moving through the interface.

It allows you to choose an automatic rate, but it only varies between 60, 90 and 120 Hz, so it does not save as much battery as other smartphones with an LTPO panel that can reduce the refresh rate to 10 Hz if, for example, you are viewing a static image, such as an electronic book.

The absence of an AMOLED panel means that the phone does not have Always On Display. What it does incorporate is the Smart Screen , which allows you to turn on the screen to see the date/time and the icons of the apps with pending notifications when you tap the phone.

Moto has integrated an optical fingerprint reader into the power button that quickly unlocks the phone when it recognizes it well, though, in my experience, it fails quite a bit. It also offers 2D facial recognition, which requires plenty of light to work properly.

Moto g53 5G has a Snapdragon 480+ processor, which was released in April 2021, so it’s been around for a while and isn’t very powerful. Accompanying this chip we find 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage with the option to expand via micro-SD.

In the benchmark tests that I have carried out, the performance of the smartphone has been rather modest, but reasonable for its price range. In favor of the phone I must say that the performance hardly drops after prolonged periods of use.

On a day-to-day basis, Moto g53 5G moves quite smoothly and at no time have I suffered any major downtime, although the phone feels slower than other devices with more powerful hardware (and a higher price) when it comes to moving through apps or multitask. Some apps, like the Camera app, feel a bit slow when switching between modes and lenses, for example.

3D games run smoothly and I have measured stable rates in 3D games ranging from 30 FPS in Asphalt 9 to almost 100 FPS in Real Racing 3.

Moto g53 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which offers very good autonomy, both at the 60 Hz refresh rate and if we activate the 120 Hz rate. In this aspect, you will have no problem reaching the end of the day with enough free battery.

The phone has 10- watt wired charging , so it’s very, very, very slow. In my tests, it has fully charged in almost 3 hours, which is far too long. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t offer wireless charging.

In terms of connectivity, it offers WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, but it does not have an infrared emitter. It is compatible with 5G networks (in the Sub-6GHz band) and, although it does not include a space for a second SIM card, it supports Dual SIM via nanoSIM + eSIM.

One aspect that could be improved is the transfer speed of the USB port, which is only USB 2.0 , so cable transfers are not very fast. It also does not support video output, in case you want to connect it to a TV, but it does support OTG to connect USB storage keys.

Moto g53 5G comes with two rear cameras that allow you to take wide-angle and macro photos.

The main camera has a 50 MP sensor and a lens with an f / 1.9 aperture, but without optical stabilization. This camera combines 4 pixels in 1 to produce 12.5 MP images with less noise, but it’s also possible to take super-resolution 50 MP shots with greater sharpness (but at the cost of taking up significantly more space).

In good light, the main camera’s image quality is reasonably good for its price range, but when the light is low, the lack of optical stabilization and the small size of the sensor take their toll and captures are quite noisy when you expand them.

The macro camera doesn’t offer great quality and is a perfectly expendable unit in my opinion.

Moto g53 5G allows you to capture photos in Portrait mode and, due to the absence of a telephoto camera, it uses the wide-angle lens, which is not ideal for this type of shot because it distorts the face at short distances.

The silhouette cropping is pretty good, and overall the results are perfectly usable. One aspect that I like is that we can adjust the degree of blur afterwards to improve the image.

As for the front camera , its 8 MP resolution is not very high, but, in general, it offers good image quality. It is possible to take selfies in Portrait mode, with a quite successful result.

The wide-angle rear camera is capable of recording video up to 1080p resolution at 30fps. The front camera can also record videos up to 1080p at 30fps. Neither camera can record 4K or 60fps video. In the videos that I have recorded, the image quality has been good, except at night, where the result is poor.

Moto g53 5G offers a good sound experience through two speakers (one in the ear cup and one on the bottom edge next to the USB-C connector) that produce stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support. In addition, it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is something that is seen less and less.

Moto incorporates the MyUX customization layer in this phone , based on Android 13. In general, Moto does not have a very good reputation when it comes to updating the software of its devices, so we do not know how many major Android updates and security patches will receive the Moto g53 5G.

MyUX incorporates interesting features for phone control with gestures, secure folder, protection against insecure connections, opening apps in floating windows, running two apps in split screen

In addition, it incorporates some gaming features that allow you to enjoy games without distractions, record games, stream on Twitch, etc.

Moto g53 5G is officially on sale for €269 (see offers on Amazon | Mediamarkt) in the 8GB/128GB version that is marketed in Spain. The challenge with this phone is that, for this price, we find other phones even from the same brand that overcome some of its limitations.

The best:

Screen with high refresh rate, correct color fidelity, good brightness and night light to filter blue light.

Smart Screen functionality that shows the time/date and apps with notifications when you tap the phone.

Sufficient performance thanks to the Snapdragon 480+ processor, LPDDR4x memory and UFS 2.2 storage expandable via microSD.

WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and 5G connectivity with Sub-6 support. Dual SIM support (nanoSIM + eSIM).

Fingerprint reader on power button and facial recognition.

MyUX customization layer with added features on Android 13

Speakers that offer stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support. 3.5mm headphone jack.

Wide-angle rear camera with good performance in bright conditions. Front camera with good sharpness and Portrait mode.

Good autonomy thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery.

Resistance to water splashes.

Worst: