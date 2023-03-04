Moto G53 5G: evolution in design charged the price of other specifications? | Analysis / Review

The Moto G53 is yet another intermediate cell phone from Motorola with 5G that has recently arrived on the national market. It brings little news compared to its predecessor and with that the question arises: is it worth buying? The design has changed and is more in line with the brand’s recent releases. Motorola’s intermediate was flatter, gained a rear with a matte finish and the camera block is more rectangular and now houses only two sensors. On the front we have a notch in a hole, while the edges have grown. The screen now features a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is a good improvement compared to its predecessor with a 90Hz panel. The downside is the OLED technology, which was replaced by a simple LCD that delivers only average brightness, lower contrast and a more limited viewing angle. The stereo sound has good power, but there is exaggeration in the treble that distorts with the maximum volume and the bass and midrange are off.

The Moto G53 comes with Snapdragon 480 Plus and 4GB of RAM. He doesn't get to thrill in performance and ends up reloading apps in the background frequently. At least it delivers good performance in games and even Call of Duty and PUBG can be played with several graphics extras enabled. The disappointing part is the battery. Motorola maintained the size of the previous generation, but we have lower autonomy in the Moto G53. The reload time has also increased due to the charger that was changed to a less powerful one in this generation. Motorola has removed the ultra-wide camera and now we only have a 50 MP and a simpler 2 MP for macros. The Moto G53 takes good pictures and doesn't suffer in dark places. As the main sensor is the same as the previous generation, the quality is similar to what we've seen before. The camcorder continues to record at maximum Full HD and does not have stabilization to deal with the shakes. This is another one of those unnecessary Motorola updates. The Moto G53 only brings new design and 5G connectivity compared to its predecessor, but the company already has several similar options, which makes it difficult to recommend it and not another. Of course, when the price drops in the future, it could become an interesting option. In the meantime, you can check out all the details in the full review below:

Full review of the Motorola Moto G53

The Moto G53 arrived in Europe in February 2023 by BRL 1,899.