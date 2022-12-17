Moto G32 vs realme 9i: mid-range cell phone Motorola outperforms Chinese rival? 🇧🇷 Comparative

Looking for a cell phone at a good price, but don’t want a basic that only does the essentials and doesn’t always guarantee a good experience? There are many cell phone options that cost just over R$ 1,000 and in this TechSmart comparison we have a clash between two of them: the Moto G32 and the realme 9i? Which is the best to buy? Let’s find out.

We start with the design and despite being cell phones from different brands, they even have points in common. Starting with the rear camera block, with two of them being larger and standing out more. The difference is that in realme this block is more elongated. The Moto G32 is available in black, pink and red; while realme 9i can be found in black or blue options. Both are constructed of good quality plain smooth plastic. Motorola’s is smaller and lighter because of the more compact screen.

On the front we have a hole for the selfie camera; it is located in the left corner on the Chinese model, on the Motorola it is more in the center. The bottom edge is wider than the rest on both models. There is a biometric reader integrated into the power button on both that responds well and quickly. Both have Wi-Fi AC for connection to faster home networks, while Motorola stands out for having the latest Bluetooth and FM radio with extended band as an extra. None have 5G connectivity or come with NFC. We start with the first point for the Moto G32.

best construction None more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both best notch solution Moto G32 Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? Moto G32 Does it have NFC? None

multimedia and software

Screen





Motorola and Realme bet on an LCD screen in their most accessible cell phones and in the Moto G32 we have a 6.5-inch panel against the rival’s 6.6 inches. Both have Full HD + resolution for a sharp image and a 90 Hz refresh rate that ensures greater fluidity with system animations and some games running above 60 fps. The two deliver a good level of contrast and a wide viewing angle, but Realme wins at maximum screen brightness, which makes it the best of the two for those who use their cell phones a lot in open places. However, neither it nor its rival support HDR for better enjoyment of videos on YouTube and streaming services. We give point to realme 9i on screen.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness realme 9i more accurate colors None Best screen resolution None bigger screen realme 9i Better screen-to-body ratio None High Hz screen? Both Gorilla Glass protection? None Overall screen quality None

Sound





It’s still rare to see cell phones in this segment with stereo sound, but it’s good to know that Motorola and realme are paying more attention to this point. Realme has taken great care in the sound part, not only because it has placed two sound outputs for stereo audio, but because it has good power with well-balanced audio between bass, mids and treble. realme 9i does not distort when the volume is at maximum. Motorola’s also delivers good power without distortion when the volume is at maximum. In addition to the good balance between bass, mids and highs, there is the three-dimensional effect of Dolby Atmos that helps to have better immersion with movies and games. The headset that comes in the box is the simplest one made of rigid plastic that works well for listening to music and answering calls. We will give each one point in the sound part.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Both sound power Both Do headphones come in the box? Moto G32

Software





The realme 9i comes out of the box with Android 11 because it is the oldest, but it already has Android 12 guaranteed. Motorola comes with this latest version from the factory and must be updated to Android 13. So who cares about having the most current Android possible, will end up preferring the Moto G32. And what about resources? Realme’s interface brings more modifications compared to Motorola’s with cool extras for a more complete experience. The G32 bets more on the essentials for a fluid experience without giving up some features like the classic gestures of quickly opening the camera when turning the cell phone or turning on the flashlight when the device is shaken. We give point to Motorola.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Moto G32 Which system or customization has more and better features? realme 9i Is there a 5G mobile network? None More fluid software None

Performance

Another common point between Motorola and Realme’s rivals is that both come equipped with the Snapdragon 680 chip with the difference that we have 2 GB more RAM in the Chinese model. And how does this affect multitasking performance? It was much faster in our speed test, showing that not only does the larger amount of memory make a difference, but the realme software has better optimization. Interestingly, the realme 9i also scores higher in some benchmarks. In the case of AnTuTu, we have more than 10% difference between the two. And in games? In Call of Duty it ran fine on high graphics quality, with some extra features enabled. In PUBG, however, we chose the Balanced option with anti-aliasing activated at 2x. These heavier games don’t take advantage of the 90 Hz screen, but more casual games will pass that. Point for realme 9i in performance.

Who does better on the opening test? realme 9i Who wins in the most demanding games? None Who has the best benchmark numbers? realme 9i What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? realme 9i Which has more storage? None

Drums

5,000 mAh battery is quite common in mid-range cell phones, which is the case with the realme 9i and Moto G32, which have the same battery size. Will the two end up equal in autonomy? Realme’s well-optimized software not only favors performance but also makes the 9i’s battery yield much more than Motorola’s rival. In our standardized test we had a 25% advantage for the Chinese model. The two manufacturers send a charger with 33W of power with their devices. And we can expect the same time in the socket, since the battery size is the same. The Moto G32 was a few minutes faster in our test, but it doesn’t quite make up for the big difference in range. Point for realme 9i in battery.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Moto G32 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? realme 9i Does it have wireless charging? None

cameras

In the cameras we also have similarities between the two models. In this case, the main camera comes with a 50 MP sensor. Another common point is the 2 MP macro to register small details. The difference is the presence of an ultra-wide 8 MP in the Moto G32, which also serves to blur the background, while the realme 9i brings a simpler 2 MP for portrait mode. Which takes the best photos? It depends on the scenery and lighting. Overall, both take good photos with colors close to reality and well-balanced HDR that gets it right by balancing bright areas with darker ones. The Moto G32 does better at night by improving sharpness with the night mode activated, while the realme just extends the exposure to make the photos a little clearer. realme 9i wins in blurring scenarios. The Moto G32 stands out for being ultra-wide and allows you to record wider photos. None stand out in macros due to the low resolution sensor. As each has its strengths and weaknesses, we will draw.

Best rear camera set Both best night photos Moto G32 most versatile set Moto G32 best ultra wide Moto G32 best telephoto lens None best macro None best depth realme 9i

Photos captured with the Moto G32

Both have a 16 MP front camera. But which one takes the best selfies? The realme 9i records good photos on sunny days and does not sin so much in dark places. Of course, when the light falls, we lose definition and the noise becomes more apparent, but it’s still acceptable. The portrait mode could be better and we usually see flaws near the hairline and under the arms. The Moto G32 also records good daytime selfies and features better background blur. Using the front camera at night has its limitations, especially with the portrait mode activated that highlights the noise and the low quality of the textures, but it is still a little above the rival. Point for the Moto G32 in selfies.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Moto G32

Photos captured with realme 9i

The camcorder of both records in Full HD with rear and front. The Moto G32 has better focus and captures louder and cleaner sound than the Chinese model. The problem with the Motorola cell phone is when shooting at night, where we have a drop in fluidity and quality. If you are going to record with both cameras at the same time, you will have very frozen videos. None have stabilization to deal with shake. Therefore, we close camera with one point for each.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Does it have electronic stabilization? None more agile focus Moto G32 Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture Moto G32 best video quality realme 9i

Price

Yeah, apparently we had a tie in our comparison. And now, which one to buy? It only remains for us to use the price to declare victory to one of our duelists. The realme 9i arrived in Europe in February 2022 for a salty BRL 2,300. While the Moto G32 was launched in August with a much more affordable price of R$ 1,600. Currently, the two are found in the range of R$ 1,300, with Moto G32 appearing in offers for a little less. Thus, we will give victory to the G32.

Which had the best launch price? Moto G32 Which is currently the best value for money? Both

Conclusion

This was a tight duel, which shows that Motorola and realme are competing well in the affordable mid-range segment. Of course, as they have a lot in common it’s understandable to see them fighting so seriously for victory. The Moto G32 will please those who value a more compact cell phone, with cleaner software, which captures better photos at night, excels in selfies, has better camcorder focus with cleaner sound capture and brings more current connectivity. The realme 9i is more suitable for those who use their cell phone more in open places due to its brighter screen, delivers more agile performance, has longer battery life, does better blurring of scenarios and its cameras do not show a drop in fluidity when filming in dark places.

RESULT

Motorola Moto G32: 7 POINTS More compact and with more complete connectivity

Good stereo sound with free headphones

Latest software with update to Android 13

best night photos

best selfies

Faster focus and better sound capture

Lowest price

Realme 9i: 6 POINTS Brighter screen

Powerful, well-balanced sound

superior performance

Longer battery life

Best scenery blur

Films better at night and with the front