Moto G32: 90 Hz screen, a lot of battery and almost pure Android 12, for just over 200 euros

By Brian Adam
Moto G32: 90 Hz screen, a lot of battery and almost pure Android 12, for just over 200 euros
moto g32: 90 hz screen, a lot of battery and
Motorola has just announced a new mobile to strengthen its mid-range, the Moto G32. The terminal arrives as the renewal of Moto G31, with important improvements in most sections and the commitment to Qualcomm for its processor, which is still 4G.

The Moto G32 is a new cheap mid-range mobile, just over 200 Euros, and with some interesting features such as its large battery with fast charging, the LCD display at 90 Hz or stereo speakers.

Technical sheet of the Moto G32

Moto G32

Screen

LCD 6.5″
FullHD+
90Hz

Dimensions and weight

161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49mm
184g

Processor

Snapdragon 680

RAM

6GB

Storage

128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.4

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8
8 MP f/2.2 UGA
2MP f/2.4 macro

Drums

5000mAh
30W fast charge

Operating system

android 12

connectivity

4G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
jack
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader
water repellent design
stereo speakers

Price

209 euros

Lots of battery and screen at 90 Hz

Motorola continues to renew its catalog based on new models ending in number “2”. The last to do so is the Moto G32, which is official when not even a year has passed since its predecessor. Time has not passed in vain, and the truth is that the terminal has received significant improvements to make it more competitive.

To begin with, in the Moto G32 Motorola bets on Qualcomm by incorporating a Snapdragon 680 inside, while the Moto G31 had a Helio G80. The terminal is also looser in RAM and storage, with a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Moto G32

There are also changes on the screen. The Moto G32 mounts an LCD screen with 6.5 inches diagonal and Full HD + resolution, being the great novelty that this time the refresh rate goes up to 90 Hz. This screen includes the front camera, 16 megapixels, perforated in the screen.

Behind, the Moto G32 repeats the cameras of the previous generation, but with a new design for the camera module. They are therefore a 50 megapixel main cameraan 8-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

motorcycles

Another point of interest of the Moto G32 is its 5,000 mAh battery, which now supports 30W fast charge. In addition, the terminal has a water-repellent design, stereo speakers and incorporates the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Moto G32

Colors

The Moto G32 can now be purchased in Spain on the Motorola website. It is available in the colors dark gray and silver, for a price 209 euros, with a configuration of 6 + 128 GB. Starting August 19, it will go on sale in other sales centers.

  • Moto G32 6+128GB. 209 euros.

More information | Motorola

