Moto g31 on sale from today also in Italy at 239 euros

Based on the Android 11 operating system with My UX interface, which offers several features without interfering with the “pure Android” experience, Moto G31 offers greater protection at every level, from factory to phone, thanks to ThinkShield for Mobile, which offers a secure chain of trust and additional security certifications.

moto G31 integrates a processor MediaTek Helio G85 with HyperEngine Gaming technology Supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB of memory using the microSD slot, and a 6.4-inch FHD + (2400 x 1080) OLED display in 20: 9 ratio and with 60Hz refresh rate.