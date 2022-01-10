Moto g31 on sale from today also in Italy at 239 euros

The moto g31, one of the four mid-range smartphones of the renewed “moto g” range announced last November by Motorola, is also on sale in Italy.
Based on the Android 11 operating system with My UX interface, which offers several features without interfering with the “pure Android” experience, Moto G31 offers greater protection at every level, from factory to phone, thanks to ThinkShield for Mobile, which offers a secure chain of trust and additional security certifications.
moto G31 integrates a processor MediaTek Helio G85 with HyperEngine Gaming technology Supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB of memory using the microSD slot, and a 6.4-inch FHD + (2400 x 1080) OLED display in 20: 9 ratio and with 60Hz refresh rate.
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
- Display: 6.4 “FHD + (2400 x 1080) OLED display in 20: 9, 60Hz refresh rate,
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 / 6GB
- storage memory: 128GB
- Camera:
- Rear:
- 50MP, optics with f / 1.8 Quad Pixel aperture
- 8MP Ultra-wide angle (FOV 118 °), f / 2.2 aperture
- 2MP macro, f / 2.4 aperture
- BoundFront:
- 13MP, f / 2.2 aperture
- BoundConnectivity: 4G, Dual SIM (Hybrid slot), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, WiFi hotspot
- Audio: mono speaker, 2 microphones, 3.5mm audio jack
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10W charging
- Dimensions And weight:
- 161.89 x 73.87 x 8.55 mm
- 181 grams
- Other: Type-C port (USB 2.0), GLONASS assisted GPS and Galileo
- Operating system: Android 11
moto g31 is available at a price of 239.90 euros in the colors Mineral Gray and Baby Blue in 4 / 128GB configuration on motorola.it and at authorized dealers.
Moto G31 4 / 64GB – Blue €239
- Motorola Moto G31 is available online from Unieuro a 229 euros.
Motorola Moto G31 is available 242 euros.