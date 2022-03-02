Moto G22, Motorola’s next cheap mobile, is filtered in detail: 90 Hz screen and four cameras

Motorola’s next “budget” phone seems to arrive with few secrets on the day of its presentation. A coming-out, that of Moto G22which should not be so shocking, since almost all its specifications have been leaked in a data leak that leaves no room for imagination.

A Moto G22 of which Evan Blass had already revealed its design and now bare its shame. No secrets, data has been leaked in relation to the screen, processor, RAM and the photographic section. Some specifications that we now go on to review.

no secrets in sight

The Moto G22 has been the victim of a leak that has allowed us to know how this model will base its growth on an OLED panel that gives life to a screen with a 6.53-inch diagonal with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution or what is the same, HD +. In addition, it will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Under the hood this phone is powered by the processor MediaTek Helio G37 not yet announcedbased on an octa-core CPU with four 1.8 GHz and four 2.3 GHz cores. It is accompanied by a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and will have a basic version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of capacity.

In the design, a front stands out in which the brand bets on a 16 megapixel punch hole selfie camera with f/2.0. On the back is a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor.

The Moto G22 includes a fingerprint reader built into the power button on the right side and is powered by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery and charge at 10W. It will arrive with Android 12 as standard.

For now there are no details on when it will be presentedits arrival on the market or about the price, so we will have to be vigilant.

Via | WinFuture