Moto G Stylus 2023, roundup of images waiting for the debut

Let’s go back to talking about Moto G Stylus 2023 a few weeks after the latest rumors in which the smartphone was shown in some renderings. Now the leaker Snoopy Tech allows us to observe the device even more in detail thanks to a series of images shared on the net that portray it in blue and Glam Pink.

Unfortunately the renderings are not accompanied by details of a technical nature: for this reason we must rely for the moment on what emerges from the rumors. Aesthetically the smartphone presents edges quite pronounced, especially the lower one – The chin -, a feature that we often find on medium-low range products. The stylus with its housing, the USB-C socket flanked by the 3.5mm jack and the dual rear camera with main sensor from 50MP.

G STYLUS 2023 AT A GLANCE

display: 6.5″ HD+, 90Hz

6.5″ HD+, 90Hz processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 memory: 4GB of RAM 64GB internal expandable

audio: stereo speakers

stereo speakers nib: integrated

integrated fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral connectivity: 4G and 5G (two distinct models should arrive)

4G and 5G (two distinct models should arrive) cameras: front: ? rear: 50MP main secondary ?

drums: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh os: Android 13 with My UX

G Stylus 2023 could be proposed in 4G and 5G versionjust like its (double) predecessor.