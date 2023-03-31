Moto G Stylus 2023: new unofficial renderings of the Motorola with the stylus

- Advertisement -

A few days after the previous rumors that allowed us to discover part of the hardware characteristics, today we return to talk about the Moto G Stylus 2023 codenamed Geneva, which is shown in new unofficial press renders published without any watermarks from Evan Blass on Twitter. We saw the first render of this device last February.

THE MOTOROLA WITH THE NIB

The , which will replace the current model launched in April 2022, should also arrive this year both in LTE and 5G variants (respectively identified with the initials XT2317 and XT2315). Today’s unofficial renderings further confirm the design of this device that it will have a slot on the bottom to house a nib which will allow you to write and take notes on the display.

The design is also characterized by a dual rear camera with 50MP main sensor. On the front there is instead a hole in the central part of the display which integrates a camera whose resolution we do not yet have information on. You won’t miss one 3.5mm audio jack always positioned on the lower part, next to the USB Type-C port e to the speaker (should have stereo sound).

According to the rumors circulated so far, the display will be 6.5″ with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There are no indications for the processor, probably a MediaTek Helio G85 Supported by 4/6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. As for the battery, it should find a place under the body one 5,000mAh able to offer about a couple of days of autonomy. Finally, the operating system will be natively Android 13 with the Motorola My UX user interface.



EXPECTED FEATURES

display: 6.5″ HD+, 90Hz refresh rate, central hole for the camera

6.5″ HD+, 90Hz refresh rate, central hole for the camera processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 memory: 4/6GB of RAM Internal / expandable via microSD

audio: stereo speakers

stereo speakers fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral nib: integrated

integrated other: Moto Note functionality to write with the stylus without unlocking the smartphone

Moto Note functionality to write with the stylus without unlocking the smartphone connectivity: 4G and 5G (two models), USB-C, 3.5mm jack

4G and 5G (two models), USB-C, 3.5mm jack cameras: front: not known rear: 50MP main unknown secondary

os: Android 13 with Motorola My UX

Android 13 with Motorola My UX drums: 5,000mAh

Moto G Stylus 2023 is expected to come in two color options, blue and copper. There are no indications yet on a possible launch date however, given that the current model was launched in April 2022 it is likely that the official announcement is not long now. Furthermore, as with the current model, it is possible that the availability of this smartphone is limited only to the US market.