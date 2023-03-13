Moto G Stylus 2023 is shown in the first render with stylus and 50 MP camera

- Advertisement -

After discovering the latest details on the Moto Edge 40 Pro, the day continues with one new indiscretion still Motorola-themed, but this time concerning a device that is placed on a lower range within the winged house’s price list.

The protagonist of the latest rumors is in fact the neighbor 2023, the direct successor to the 2022 5G edition that was made official last April. The details on the smartphone are very few and they all come from a new render shared by OnLeaks with its Patreon community; among the various images published by the insider (which we cannot repost for obvious reasons), only one was granted permission to distribute it outside the circle of subscribers.

- Advertisement -

MOTO G : DISCOVER THE FEATURES

Fortunately, this is an image that shows us everything there is to know – at least at first – about the new smartphone, so we can see the presence of one dedicated stylus slotof a dual rear cameras with layout very similar to that of the Edge 40 Pro, of a main sensor from 50 MegaPixels and of a large display with hole and an equally broad chin at the bottom.

At the moment these are the only details that have emerged about the smartphone, therefore there is no more precise information regarding the technical data sheet and the selling price. In any case, it is very probable that this Stylus will also appear on the market as a mid-range device – also because the design leaves no room for doubt – which is why the specifications should not deviate too much from those of the most recent model in the series.

- Advertisement -

Moto G Stylus 5G, in fact, offers an SoC-based hardware Snapdragon 695 5G, 8/256GB of RAM and storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Whereas Moto G Stylus 5G has been sort of premium edition from the 2022 range, it is possible that the 2023 model starts from a more probable configuration with 6/128 GBbut for this and other details it will be necessary to wait for the official presentation or more complete rumors.