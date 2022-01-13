Moto G Stylus 2022, new rumors in conflict with the previous ones

It seemed that there was not much more to say about the 2022 version of Motorola’s Moto G Stylus, of which we had seen the renders and consulted the general data sheet a few days before Christmas; and instead, the colleagues of 91mobiles they argue that the story will be a little more complicated than we knew it. But not so much, of course: the main difference seems to lie in the diagonal of the display, which instead of 6.81 “as initially expected will be 6.58”. Also, the main camera will be 48MP, not 50.
It remains to be seen whether one of the two sources turned out to be slightly inaccurate or whether “they are both right” – in the sense that the possibility that there are two models cannot be ruled out a priori, one a little bigger than the other. Apart from the color of the rear body, even the renderings are quite in line with what we have seen thanks to @OnLeaks – which however usually works based on CAD files so understandably struggles to get the finishing touches, shades and any writings or other details right.
Note that despite what the M depicting the company logo on the back might suggest, the fingerprint scanner will be placed on the on / off button, according to the source. So let’s recap the alleged specifications:
- display: 6.58 “FHD + at 90 Hz
- processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ (Plus version of the model announced earlier this year)
- memory: 6 / 128GB, expandable via microSD
- connectivity: 5G, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- rear cameras: 3, 50 + 8 + 2 MP
- front camera: 13 MP
- battery: 4.500mAh
- dimensions: 170,3×75,9×9,4mm
- operating system: native Android 12