Moto G Stylus (2022): Motorola’s stylus mobile returns with screen, battery and camera improvements

After the first Moto G Stylus launched in February 2020, Motorola introduced the Moto G Stylus (2021) with a huge 6.8-inch screen at the beginning of last year. A few months later, in June, its 5G variant arrived with the same features, except for the processor and battery. Now, the next generation of the motorola stylus pen mobile: the Moto G Stylus (2022).

Beyond the stylus that gives it its last name, this third generation has many similarities with its predecessor, to the point that it opts for 4G connectivity again. Yes indeed, the 2022 edition makes the jump to 90 Hz, improves RAM, battery and rear camera, and bets on MediaTek to the detriment of Qualcomm.

Technical sheet of the Moto G Stylus (2022)

MOTOROLA MOTO G STYLUS (2022) Screen 6.8-inch LCD FullHD+ resolution Refresh rate: 90 Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G88 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB + microSD up to 512GB software Android 11 Rear camera Main: 50 megapixels Wide angle / macro: 8 megapixels Depth: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 16 megapixels Battery 5,000mAh connectivity 4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Others side fingerprint reader Stylus Dimensions and weight 170.21 x 75.90 x 9.45mm 216g Price About 263 euros to change

Small but important improvements

The Moto G Stylus (2022) inherits the 6.8-inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution that last year’s model sported, but now it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and has moved the perforation of the front camera to the center of the panel. That camera, by the way, repeats with 16 megapixel resolution.

For the processor, Motorola has decided to leave Qualcomm to bet on the MediaTek Helio G88, which here comes accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card of up to 512 GB. The operating system makes the leap to Android 11, while the battery goes up from 4,000 to 5,000 mAh, but still does not support fast charging.

If we look at the rear camera, we see that the new model has lost a sensor (now it is triple), but has gained resolution compared to its predecessor. It is composed of a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle with macro function and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The last difference we have is in the fingerprint reader, which it is now mounted on the side, instead of being located in the rear. For the rest, the Moto G Stylus (2022) maintains the stylus that gives it its name and the same connectivity options, including the headphone jack and the absence of NFC.

Versions and price of the Moto G Stylus (2022)

At the moment it is unknown if the Moto G Stylus (2022) will reach other markets, but in the United States it is already available for reservation at a price of $299.99, which is equivalent to about 263 euros at the current exchange rate. It will be marketed from February 17 in a single variant with 6GB/128GB and in two colors: Twilight Blue and Metallic Rose.

More information | Motorola USA