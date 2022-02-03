Search here...
MobileAndroidTech News

Moto G Stylus (2022): Motorola’s stylus mobile returns with screen, battery and camera improvements

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After the first Moto G Stylus launched in February 2020, Motorola introduced the Moto G Stylus (2021) with a huge 6.8-inch screen at the beginning of last year. A few months later, in June, its 5G variant arrived with the same features, except for the processor and battery. Now, the next generation of the motorola stylus pen mobile: the Moto G Stylus (2022).

Beyond the stylus that gives it its last name, this third generation has many similarities with its predecessor, to the point that it opts for 4G connectivity again. Yes indeed, the 2022 edition makes the jump to 90 Hz, improves RAM, battery and rear camera, and bets on MediaTek to the detriment of Qualcomm.

Read:

The best apps to play pranks on April Fools’ Day

Technical sheet of the Moto G Stylus (2022)

MOTOROLA MOTO G STYLUS (2022)

Screen

6.8-inch LCD

FullHD+ resolution

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Processor

MediaTek Helio G88

RAM

6GB

Storage

128GB + microSD up to 512GB

software

Android 11

Rear camera

Main: 50 megapixels

Wide angle / macro: 8 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels

Frontal camera

16 megapixels

Battery

5,000mAh

connectivity

4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Others

side fingerprint reader

Stylus

Dimensions and weight

170.21 x 75.90 x 9.45mm

216g

Price

About 263 euros to change

Small but important improvements

Moto G Stylus 2022 03

Read:

Google I / O 2021: we already know the official program

The Moto G Stylus (2022) inherits the 6.8-inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution that last year’s model sported, but now it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and has moved the perforation of the front camera to the center of the panel. That camera, by the way, repeats with 16 megapixel resolution.

For the processor, Motorola has decided to leave Qualcomm to bet on the MediaTek Helio G88, which here comes accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card of up to 512 GB. The operating system makes the leap to Android 11, while the battery goes up from 4,000 to 5,000 mAh, but still does not support fast charging.

Moto G Stylus 2022 02

If we look at the rear camera, we see that the new model has lost a sensor (now it is triple), but has gained resolution compared to its predecessor. It is composed of a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle with macro function and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The last difference we have is in the fingerprint reader, which it is now mounted on the side, instead of being located in the rear. For the rest, the Moto G Stylus (2022) maintains the stylus that gives it its name and the same connectivity options, including the headphone jack and the absence of NFC.

Versions and price of the Moto G Stylus (2022)

Moto G Stylus 2022 04

At the moment it is unknown if the Moto G Stylus (2022) will reach other markets, but in the United States it is already available for reservation at a price of $299.99, which is equivalent to about 263 euros at the current exchange rate. It will be marketed from February 17 in a single variant with 6GB/128GB and in two colors: Twilight Blue and Metallic Rose.

More information | Motorola USA

Previous articleNetflix adds two new games to its catalog. Which are?
Next articleApple, class action rejected: “No fraud on iPhone water resistance”
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

3 ways to create videos from the web browser

There are many video editors in the mobile world, for Windows, for Mac... but web browsers can also...
Apple

Apple, class action rejected: “No fraud on iPhone water resistance”

The class action filed in the US against Apple came to an end after less than a year....
Android

Moto G Stylus (2022): Motorola’s stylus mobile returns with screen, battery and camera improvements

After the first Moto G Stylus launched in February 2020, Motorola introduced the Moto G Stylus...
Tech News

Netflix adds two new games to its catalog. Which are?

In November of last year, Netflix launched its new video game section. The on-demand content platform...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.