moto g power 2023 in the first images

Let’s go back to talking about Motorola after seeing the renderings of the now imminent Moto Edge 40 Pro. In this case the reference goes to 2023 editionsuccessor of the smartphone proposed by the brand owned by Lenovo towards the end of 2021. The first renderings of the device were shared online by On Leaksand this allows us to take a first look at the product which, as the name itself reminds us, hasautonomy its strong point.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5 inch display interrupted by a central hole for the camera whose details are not yet known. To get an idea, bear in mind that on the previous model the selfie-cam is 8MP (f/2.0), while the screen has an HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. There are three cameras on the rear body.

Among the other characteristics that can be deduced from the images we mention the presence of the 3.5mm jack and quite pronounced edges around the display. Moto G Power (2023) measures 163.1×74.8×8.4mm, the thickness reaches 10mm in correspondence with the camera module.

Recall that Moto G Power 2022 is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G37 processor, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM and a triple rear camera of + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). The battery is 5,000mAh with a declared autonomy of up to 3 days. We look forward to further information regarding the technical characteristics, availability and markets in which the new smartphone will be marketed.