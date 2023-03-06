5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsMoto G Power 2023 in the first images

Moto G Power 2023 in the first images

Android

Published on

By Abraham
moto g power 2023 in the first images
moto g power 2023 in the first images
- Advertisement -

Let’s go back to talking about Motorola after seeing the renderings of the now imminent Moto Edge 40 Pro. In this case the reference goes to Moto G Power 2023 editionsuccessor of the smartphone proposed by the brand owned by Lenovo towards the end of 2021. The first renderings of the device were shared online by On Leaksand this allows us to take a first look at the product which, as the name itself reminds us, hasautonomy its strong point.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5 inch display interrupted by a central hole for the camera whose details are not yet known. To get an idea, bear in mind that on the previous model the selfie-cam is 8MP (f/2.0), while the screen has an HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. There are three cameras on the rear body.

Among the other characteristics that can be deduced from the images we mention the presence of the 3.5mm jack and quite pronounced edges around the display. Moto G Power (2023) measures 163.1×74.8×8.4mm, the thickness reaches 10mm in correspondence with the camera module.

- Advertisement -

Recall that Moto G Power 2022 is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G37 processor, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM and a triple rear camera of 50MP + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). The battery is 5,000mAh with a declared autonomy of up to 3 days. We look forward to further information regarding the technical characteristics, availability and markets in which the new smartphone will be marketed.

Echo Buds, my experience with the new Amazon headphones

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, released at the end of summer and global marketing | Rumor

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 arrives in the second half of 2023: the super prolific...
Android

Android 15 will be Vanilla Ice Cream, but only for internal use

android in the past it has accustomed us to culinary designations for the different...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.