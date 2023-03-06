Moto G Power 2023 has leaked renders and specs

In November 2021, Motorola announced the Moto G Power (2022) as the successor to the G Power (2021). Now, the company is preparing to launch a new version of the device, which will be called Moto G Power (2023). The MySmartPrice website in partnership with the informant OnLeaks obtained exclusive images of the cell phone and its main specifications.

In the images, you can see that the Moto G Power (2023) will come with a triple camera module and LED flash. On the front, the device will feature a centralized hole-punch camera. The screen will be 6.5 inches, but the refresh rate and resolution were not revealed. - Advertisement - For comparison, the Moto G Power (2022) hit the market with HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. At the bottom, there’s a headphone jack, charging port, and speaker. In dimensions, it measures 163.1 x 74.8 x 8.4 millimeters.