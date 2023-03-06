5G News
Tech News

Moto G Power 2023 has leaked renders and specs

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Moto G Power 2023 has leaked renders and specs
In November 2021, Motorola announced the Moto G Power (2022) as the successor to the G Power (2021). Now, the company is preparing to launch a new version of the device, which will be called Moto G Power (2023).

The MySmartPrice website in partnership with the informant OnLeaks obtained exclusive images of the cell phone and its main specifications.

In the images, you can see that the Moto G Power (2023) will come with a triple camera module and LED flash. On the front, the device will feature a centralized hole-punch camera. The screen will be 6.5 inches, but the refresh rate and resolution were not revealed.

For comparison, the Moto G Power (2022) hit the market with HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. At the bottom, there’s a headphone jack, charging port, and speaker. In dimensions, it measures 163.1 x 74.8 x 8.4 millimeters.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi’s weapon to conquer the high-end in 2022

Reproduction: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice.

Aside from the aforementioned details and specs, the rest of the configurations remain a mystery. As a reminder, the Moto G Power (2022) was launched with MediaTek’s Helio G37 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

For power, it packs a 5,000mAh battery unit, 50-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor.

In the coming weeks, the Moto G Power (2023) should be certified and new specifications will be revealed. So far, Motorola has not confirmed the launch of the device and there is no forecast for the launch.

