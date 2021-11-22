Moto G Power 2022: MediaTek processor, 90 Hz screen and three days of battery for its entry range

The Moto Watch 100 has not been the only device that Motorola has announced in the last 24 hours. The manufacturer has announced in the United States one of the next mobiles that we will see on the market from next year: the new Moto G Power 2022.

The announcement of the new Moto G Power reaches us two months earlier than expected, since the Moto G Power of 2021 was announced in January 2021 and the previous year’s model in February 2020, but although the mobile has been announced, we are going to having to wait until next year to see it for sale.

Motorola Moto G Power 2022 datasheet

MOTOROLA MOTO G POWER (2022) SCREEN IPS 6.5 inch HD + resolution (1600 x 720), 90 Hz PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio G37 RAM 4GB STORAGE 64 or 128 GB + microSD SOFTWARE Android 11 REAR CAMERA Main: 50MP f / 1.8 Depth: 2MP f / 2.4 Macro: 2MP f / 2.4 FRONTAL CAMERA 8MP f / 2 BATTERY 5,000 mAh 10W CONNECTIVITY 4G / LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader FM Radio DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 167 x 76.5 x 9.36 mm 203 g PRICE From $ 199.99

Motorola bets on MediaTek in its new low-end large battery

After leaking almost completely last week, few secrets were left to Motorola to unveil in his new Moto G Power 2022, with what practically what Motorola has done is to confirm which processor will carry its new low-end mobile and great battery.

Finally Motorola Leave behind Qualcomm in its range Moto G Power to offer a new generation processor MediaTek. The chosen processor is the Helio G37 Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53, which will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage that the user can expand through a microSD card.

Another improvement that we see with the new Moto G Power 2022 is its screen, which is now 6.5 inch HD + 1600×720 pixels with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It seems that Motorola wants to add that refresh rate in its entry range, since we have seen it in other mobiles such as the new Moto E30.

The photographic section also improves in this new generation, going from the 48 MP of the 2021 model to the 50 MP accompanied by the 2 MP depth camera and the 2 MP Macro. To the three rear cameras we must add the 8 MP front camera.

And in the section that presumes in his name, “Power”, we see that Motorola repeats the 5,000 mAh battery, now with 10W fast charge, which returns to offer up three days of battery on a single charge. According to Motorola, we can listen to music for 110 hours, watch videos for 18 hours or use social networks for 17 hours.

The negative part of the mobile is that it arrives without NFC. It is surprising that in 2022 mobile phones will come out without the possibility of being able to make contactless payments, when more and more bracelets and watches are adding NFC connectivity, and when most manufacturers already offer NFC on all their mobiles.

Price and availability of the Moto G Power (2022)

At the moment the Moto G Power 2022 has only been announced in the United States. There it will go on sale in the coming months at a price of $ 199.99 for the 64GB version and at a price of $ 249.99 for the 128GB version. In the rest of the world we will have to wait for Motorola to announce the new Moto G Power for each region.

