Moto Edge X30, the first with Qualcomm’s next-generation SoC

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto Edge X30, a smartphone that will hit the market this month with a prominent component: will be the first on using Qualcomm’s new SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Moto Edge X30 is Motorola’s new flagship in smartphones. Mount a large multi-touch screen 6.7 inch OLED diagonal and FHD + resolution. Its adaptive refresh rate can reach up to 144 Hz, while the touch sampling is 576 Hz. It supports HDR10 + high dynamic range and its maximum brightness exceeds 1000 nits.

As we said, it will be the first smart phone to use the new generation of chips that Qualcomm has designed to cut the gap compared to Apple A and, incidentally, position itself in PCs with better performance designs. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 used by the new Motorola, promises a 20% increase in process performance; a 30% increase in graphics performance and a 25% efficiency improvement over the Snapdragon 888, with advances also in the digital signal and camera engines, Hexagon and Spectra.

Motorola accompanies the chip with 8 or 12 Gbytes of LPDDR5 memory and internal storage UFS 3.1 of 128 or 256 Gbytes. Your battery of 5,000 mAh not bad at all, coupled with 68W fast cable charging, while for its camera system, Motorola mounts a triple sensor on the main one and a front camera of tremendous resolution with 60 megapixels.

Most versions of the terminal will have a screen cutout for the front camera, but Motorola will also offer a special edition with a camera under the screen.

Moto Edge X30, specifications

Screen 6.7 ″ OLED – 144 Hz – HDR10 + Resolution FHD + Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8 or 12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 60MP (1.2.8 ″) Rear camera Triple configuration:

· 50MP primary (1 / 1.55 ″ with OIS)

· 50MP ultra-wide (1 / 2.76 ″ with 117 ° FoV)

· 2MP, F2.4 depth Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C Battery 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charge Dimensions 161.4 x 76.3 x 9.0 mm OS Android 12

Moto Edge X30, versions and prices

Motorola has announced the launch in China on December 15. We see several color finishes and another of its outstanding notes will be that it pre-installs Android 12 with its own MYUI 3.0 interface. As for versions and prices, they will be the following:

8 GB of RAM / 128 GB for storage: 500 dollars to change.

8 GB of RAM / 256 GB for storage: 535 dollars to change.

12 GB of RAM / 256 GB for storage: 565 dollars to change.

Special Edition with camera under screen, with 12 GB of RAM / 256 GB for storage: 630 dollars to change.

It is not known when it will be available in international markets and if its configuration will change, but Motorola is aiming a bit by releasing the new Qualcomm chip and also being one of the first to offer Android 12 as standard.