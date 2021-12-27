Moto Edge X30: so-so gaming test for the first smartphone with S8 Gen 1

The first tests “real world“of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are not exciting: the usual Golden Reviewer conducted them on his YouTube channel, using the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, or Edge X30 as it is called in China, which is the first smartphone to bring the next generation top-of-the-range chip to the market. The source has focused in particular on gaming, to be precise on the performance on a title demanding in terms of resources and very popular like Genshin Impact, the free to play action RPG that has been going crazy in the mobile world for some time now.
Genshin Impact is not considered a particularly well-optimized title: more generally, it is among the heaviest available at the moment (in short, if you know the catchphrase “Does Crysis turn around?” In the PC world, we can say that we have the mobile counterpart) . In the early stages of the game, all is just fine: the frame rate manages to remain very stable and pleasant, close to 60 FPS. But it takes about 4 minutes to cause the first important slowdowns, evidently due to throttling thermal, with rather frequent drops of up to 40%. The average frame rate drops from a comfortable 58 to around 48, although the most pressing problem is inconsistency.
The good news is that temperatures never get too high as to make the device’s grip unsustainable. Now it remains to be seen if the problem is more due to the chip or to Motorola: in short, we will have to pull out all the jokes of the Snapdragon 810 times or it will turn out that other manufacturers will be able to develop solutions able to guarantee better heat dissipation, and that the Winged House was a bit too in a hurry to be the first? In the meantime, let’s recap the smartphone specifications:
- display 6.67 “with resolution FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 144Hz, HDR10 +, brightness up to 700 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- soc: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- memory:
- 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
- 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage
- camera:
- triple rear:
- main 50MP (OV50A40 sensor), optics with f / 1.88 aperture, OIS
- 50MP ultra wide angle (S5KJN1SQ03 sensor), optics with f / 2.2 aperture
- 2MP depth (OV02B1B sensor), optics with f / 2.4 aperture
- front:
- 60MP (OV60A40 sensor), optics with f / 2.2 aperture
- NOTE: The special version of X30 has the 60MP front camera integrated under the display
- triple rear:
- operating system: Android 12 with MYUI 3.0
- connectivity: dual SIM (nano + nano), 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ax (2.4 / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC
- audio: stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- safety: side fingerprint sensor
- battery: 5000mAh, support 68W fast charging