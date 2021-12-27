Moto Edge X30: so-so gaming test for the first smartphone with S8 Gen 1

Genshin Impact is not considered a particularly well-optimized title: more generally, it is among the heaviest available at the moment (in short, if you know the catchphrase “Does Crysis turn around?” In the PC world, we can say that we have the mobile counterpart) . In the early stages of the game, all is just fine: the frame rate manages to remain very stable and pleasant, close to 60 FPS. But it takes about 4 minutes to cause the first important slowdowns, evidently due to throttling thermal, with rather frequent drops of up to 40%. The average frame rate drops from a comfortable 58 to around 48, although the most pressing problem is inconsistency.

The good news is that temperatures never get too high as to make the device’s grip unsustainable. Now it remains to be seen if the problem is more due to the chip or to Motorola: in short, we will have to pull out all the jokes of the Snapdragon 810 times or it will turn out that other manufacturers will be able to develop solutions able to guarantee better heat dissipation, and that the Winged House was a bit too in a hurry to be the first? In the meantime, let’s recap the smartphone specifications: