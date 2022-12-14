Moto Edge 40 Pro will be the international version of X40: features

- Advertisement -

Moto Edge 40 Pro it will replace Edge 30 Pro on the market, a smartphone that you HDblog readers reviewed last March.

(HERE instead you will find our test) and that the Winged House had announced the previous month. He has never been talked about directlythe first information emerged from the TDRA and EEC certifications which allowed us to identify the model number: XT2301-4.

It is this code that confirms that Edge 40 Pro will most likely be the international version of the Moto X40 (XT2301-5), a device of which we already have the first information courtesy of the Lenovo Group GM Chen Jin. The two codes that have emerged so far from the different documents are too similar to belong to two different smartphones: it is therefore presumable that Moto X40 and Moto Edge 40 Pro are really the same product destined for different markets. After all, the Moto (Edge) X30 and Moto Edge 30 Pro were also (except the battery).

So let’s expect a mobile platform-based device Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – Edge 30 Pro stops to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – and equipped with a slightly curved OLED display at the edges with a refresh rate of 165Hz, 8 / 12GB of RAM LPDDR5Xa front camera from 60MP (like the predecessor) and three later from 50MP (main) + 50MP (ultra wide angle) + 12MP (tele).

EDGE 40 PRO MOTORCYCLE – POSSIBLE FEATURES

The image above is related to Moto X40 (source TENAA). If indeed the two smartphones will be the same device destined for different markets, then aesthetically the Moto Edge 40 Pro should also present this design.

display: 165Hz OLED

165Hz OLED mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM

8 / 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM front camera: 60MP

60MP rear cameras: 50MP main 50MP ultra wide angle 12MP tele

battery: 68W charging