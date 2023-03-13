moto edge 40 pro on geekbench: imminent debut

- Advertisement -

Motorola Edge 40 Pro it could be close to commercialization by now. We know almost everything about him, as it is the international version of Moto X40 5G that the Lenovo-owned brand announced in December last year in China. And now just the model intended for the global market has made its appearance on GeekBench: we won’t focus so much on the results in single and multi-core (leave it as long as they find, given that the smartphone subjected to benchmarking could be a pre-release not intended for sale), but rather on the technical specifications reported on the sheet.

The latest renders of the Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro

First of all we have the confirmation of the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, just like the X40 5G. They are also present of RAM and as the native operating system. For the rest you have to rely on the rumors, according to which Moto Edge 40 Pro will be equipped with 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display and 165Hz refresh rateintegrated fingerprint sensor, front camera from 60MP and triple rear from 50+50+12MP. The battery from 4,600mAh can be recharged quickly a 125W in wired mode (15W wireless).

display: OLED 6.67″ FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate

OLED 6.67″ FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: RAM: 12GB internal: 256GB-variant-has-much-slower-ssd/"> 256GB

os: Android 13

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display cameras:

front: 60MP

rear: main, OIS 50MP ultra wide angle 12MP portrait with 2x optical zoom

drums: 4,600mAh, 125W wired charging, 15W wireless

4,600mAh, 125W wired charging, 15W wireless dimensions and weight: 161.3×73.9×8.5mm for 197g

- Advertisement -

According to rumors, Moto Edge 40 Pro could be placed on the market at a price of around 850 euros.

Opening photo: Moto X40.