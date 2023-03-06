Moto Edge 40 Pro in official renderings: the point of the situation

- Advertisement -

it has yet to be announced, despite its Chinese market counterpart – the Moto X40 – having been official for nearly three months now. There were those who were waiting for him at the Mobile World Congress, but the Catalan event is over and there are no traces of the smartphone.

That something is moving, however, is a fact: after seeing it in the Google Play Console now it is Evan Blass to show us the device in a series of rendered images dedicated to the press, complete with the logo of the official denomination “Edge 40 Pro“.

The renders show us the smartphone from different angles, with his 6.7-inch four-sided curved OLED displaythe small central hole that houses the front camera from 60MP and the back characterized by the presence of a square module that contains the three cameras and the LED flash. Edge 40 Pro is depicted in the images published by Blass in black and blue colors.

Finally, a short video shows us one of the qualities of the smartphone, namely the refresh rate a 165Hz. You can find it in SOURCE as Blass doesn’t allow you to embed his tweets.

EXPECTED FEATURES

display: OLED 6.7″ FHD+, 165Hz

OLED 6.7″ FHD+, 165Hz mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage connectivity: 5G

5G fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display waterproof: IP68

IP68 os: Android 13

Android 13 cameras: front: 60MP rear: Main , 1/1.55″, 2um pixel, OIS 50MP ultra wide angle , 1.3um pixels, FPV 115°, macro 12MP telephoto Sony IMX663, 1.22um pixels

drums: 4,600mAh, 125W wired, 15W wireless, 15W reverse charging

4,600mAh, 125W wired, 15W wireless, 15W reverse charging dimensions and weight: 161.2x74x8.6mm for 199g

161.2x74x8.6mm for 199g colors: Smokey Black and Tourmaline Blue