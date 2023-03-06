5G News
Moto Edge 40 Pro in official renderings: the point of the situation

By Abraham
moto edge 40 pro in official renderings: the point of
Moto Edge 40 Pro it has yet to be announced, despite its Chinese market counterpart – the Moto X40 – having been official for nearly three months now. There were those who were waiting for him at the Mobile World Congress, but the Catalan event is over and there are no traces of the smartphone.

That something is moving, however, is a fact: after seeing it in the Google Play Console now it is Evan Blass to show us the device in a series of rendered images dedicated to the press, complete with the logo of the official denomination “Edge 40 Pro“.

The renders show us the smartphone from different angles, with his 6.7-inch four-sided curved OLED displaythe small central hole that houses the front camera from 60MP and the back characterized by the presence of a square module that contains the three cameras and the LED flash. Edge 40 Pro is depicted in the images published by Blass in black and blue colors.

Finally, a short video shows us one of the qualities of the smartphone, namely the refresh rate a 165Hz. You can find it in SOURCE as Blass doesn’t allow you to embed his tweets.

Samsung confirms 4 major updates on top smartphones and tablets | It’s retroactive!

EXPECTED FEATURES

  • display: OLED 6.7″ FHD+, 165Hz
  • mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • memory: up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • connectivity: 5G
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
  • waterproof: IP68
  • os: Android 13
  • cameras:
    • front: 60MP
    • rear:
      • Main 50MP, 1/1.55″, 2um pixel, OIS
      • 50MP ultra wide angle, 1.3um pixels, FPV 115°, macro
      • 12MP telephoto Sony IMX663, 1.22um pixels
  • drums: 4,600mAh, 125W wired, 15W wireless, 15W reverse charging
  • dimensions and weight: 161.2x74x8.6mm for 199g
  • colors: Smokey Black and Tourmaline Blue

