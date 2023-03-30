moto edge 40 5g comes out: images and features

- Advertisement -

Moto Edge 40 5G is arriving together with the Pro variant: if we actually know all the details of the second – it is none other than the international version of the X40 released in December in China – of the first (i.e. the basic model) we have information available on the technical sheet but not on aesthetic characteristics. The leaker On Leaks has posted a series of render in collaboration with the site TheThechOutlook which allow us to have a much clearer picture on the smartphone.

If Edge 40 Pro is a rebrand of X40, Edge 40 will instead be a completely new product. It will be available in Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, Lunar Blue and Viva Magenta (the images show a leatherette back for the black and green shades), the AMOLED display from 6.55 inches it is slightly curved at the sides and is interrupted by a small central hole with the front camera from 32MP. On the back there is a square-shaped module inside which the cameras are housed 50MP (main) e 13MP (ultra wide angle). At the center of the body we find the classic Motorola logo.

Under the body are the processor Size 8020 by MediaTek, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. The battery from supports TurboPower fast charging a 68W in wired mode and at 15W wireless.

EXPECTED TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS of

display: AMOLED 6.55″ FHD+, 144Hz refresh rate

AMOLED 6.55″ FHD+, 144Hz refresh rate processor: MediaTek Dimension 8020

MediaTek Dimension 8020 memory cuts: 8/128GB 8/256GB

connectivity: 5G

5G fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display cameras: front: 32MP rear: 50MP main, OIS 13MP ultra wide angle 2 LED flashes

os: Android 13

Android 13 drums: 4,400mAh, TurboPower 68W wired, 15W wireless charging

4,400mAh, TurboPower 68W wired, 15W wireless charging colors: Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, Lunar Blue, Viva Magenta

PRICE

Moto Edge 40 should arrive on the European market at an indicative price of 599 euros for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.