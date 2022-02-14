Tech News5G NewsMobile

Moto Edge 30 Pro, the new Motorola flagship

Motorola has announced an event to present the Moto Edge 30 Pro, the most powerful mobile in its long history with Qualcomm’s highest-performance chipset and the latest version of Android.

The new Motorola smartphone will be presented on February 24 and it is believed that it will basically be the international version of the Edge X30 announced for China. Motorola has some of the best selling models for the entry range, but here we are talking about something else, its flagship for 2022.

For starters, the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be one of the first that uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the new generation of chipsets with which Qualcomm wants to cut the performance advantage of the Apple A. The SoC is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Moto Edge 30 Pro

We expect Motorola to repeat the high level for the screen, a multi-touch 6.7-inch OLED diagonal, FHD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. It will support HDR10 + for a maximum brightness above 1000 nits.

As for the camera system, Motorola will mount triple sensor in the main and a front of tremendous resolution with 60 megapixels. If the basic versions will have the typical cutout on the screen to house the selfie camera, a special version would debut the under-screen camera technology.

Moto Edge 30 Pro, specifications

Screen 6.7″ OLED – 144Hz – HDR10+
Resolution FHD+
chipsets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Memory 8 or 12GB LPDDR5
Storage 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1
Frontal camera 60MP (1.2.8″)
Rear camera Triple configuration:
· 50MP primary (1/1.55″ with OIS)
· 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″ with 117° FoV)
· 2MP, F2.4 depth
connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C
Battery 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charge
Dimensions 161.4 x 76.3 x 9.0mm
Operating system android 12

Images added with the event announcement show a accessory group special to enhance the terminal. One of them is a stylus that is unknown if it will be pressure sensitive or a simple capacitive one. The second is a folio-type cover that, in addition to serving as protection, allows it to be placed as a support to use it comfortably on a desk. When the case is closed on the screen, a central strip allows the terminal to provide an always-on display function with time, date, notifications and other information.

This type of accessory is already offered by other manufacturers, although we do not know if Motorola will include them by default. In terms of software, you will be updated to the latest with Android 12 and the MYUI 3.0 own interface. Versions and prices are unknown. We leave you those of the Edge X30 in China to give you an idea, although we fear that in the international market they will be superior:

  • 8 GB of RAM / 128 GB for storage: 500 dollars to change.
  • 8 GB of RAM / 256 GB for storage: 535 dollars to change.
  • 12 GB of RAM / 256 GB for storage: 565 dollars to change.
  • Special Edition with camera under the screen, with 12 GB of RAM / 256 GB for storage: 630 dollars to change.

Motorola will officially present the Moto Edge 30 Pro on February 24th.

