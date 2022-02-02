Search here...
Moto Edge 30 Pro is approaching: global launch already in February

The new flagship of the winged house seems ready to take flight: Moto Edge 30 Pro, in fact, according to the latest rumors it should be launched on the global market in February. But if you are curious to know its characteristics right now, we know that most likely it will not be necessary to wait.

Moto Edge 30 Pro, in fact, should be the name for the global market of the Motorola Edge X30, the first smartphone in the world to be equipped with Qualcomm’s new top chip – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – at the time of its launch in China. last December. Also according to the most recent rumors, moreover, it seems that Motorola has even chosen to give the same smartphone a third name, reserved exclusively for the Indian market: a decidedly curious strategy, and for which we do not know the exact reason.

The technical data sheet and the aesthetics of the devices, therefore, should be perfectly overlapping: if we know the Moto Edge X30, then we also know the Moto Edge 30 Pro. Which therefore will have the same front dominated by a large 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080×2400 resolution and refresh rate a 144Hz, the same vertical element with rounded edges to contain the triple rear camera (main from 50 MP, ultrawide from 50 MP, and ToF sensor from 2 MP) and the same selfie cam from 60 MP.

The SoC – Snapdragon 8 Gen, as mentioned above – will also be the same, the battery capacity from 5,000 mAh with fast charging a 68W and memory options: 8 or 12 GB for RAM, 128 or 256 for internal storage.

A difference, however, the Moto Edge 30 Pro could present it with respect to its Chinese “different twin”. And it could lie in the availability of different color options (or even additional) compared to the only two colors available in China – white and black.
MOTOROLA EDGE 30 PRO: EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS
  • display: 6.67 inches Full HD + at 144Hz with HDR10 +, 700 nits
  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • memory:
    • 8/12 GB of RAM
    • 128/256 GB of storage
  • camera:
    • triple rear:
      • 50 MP main, f / 1.88 aperture, OIS
      • 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 aperture
      • 2 MP depth, f / 2.4 aperture
    • front:
      • 60 MP, f / 2.2 aperture
  • audio: stereo with Dolby Atmos
  • battery: 5,000 mAh, fast charging at 68 watts
  • operating system: Android 12
