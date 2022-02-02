Moto Edge 30 Pro is approaching: global launch already in February

The new flagship of the winged house seems ready to take flight: Moto Edge 30 Pro, in fact, according to the latest rumors it should be launched on the global market in February. But if you are curious to know its characteristics right now, we know that most likely it will not be necessary to wait.

Moto Edge 30 Pro, in fact, should be the name for the global market of the Motorola Edge X30, the first smartphone in the world to be equipped with Qualcomm’s new top chip – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – at the time of its launch in China. last December. Also according to the most recent rumors, moreover, it seems that Motorola has even chosen to give the same smartphone a third name, reserved exclusively for the Indian market: a decidedly curious strategy, and for which we do not know the exact reason.