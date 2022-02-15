Moto Edge 30 Pro aims high: it will have nib support

There is a new, very interesting detail regarding Motorola Edge 30 Pro, smartphone now close to its international debut set for next February 24th. It is a particularly awaited product, either because its Chinese alter-ego Edge X30 impressed with its abilities – a little less in the tests dedicated to gaming, to be honest – and also because every day that passes we get new details that we they help to understand that it will not be a “like any other” device.

From nib holder: yes, Moto Edge 30 Pro wants to think big and compete directly with the new Note, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. With the difference, however, that the latter has a dedicated slot in which to store the accessory, while the Motorola smartphone will have to rely on an external case, a bit like it already happens for Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3. The one shown in render published by Evleaks it resembles Samsung’s Smart Clear View Cover, with a central cut that develops vertically to allow information such as time, battery and notifications to be displayed even when the case is closed.

Therefore Motorola also intends to focus on the use of the stylus for its top-of-the-range smartphone: it is certainly not the first time for the brand, far from it, given that the 2022 edition of Moto G Stylus was announced just a few days ago, which however, it is not a flagship and is only marketed in the United States.

A second, short video published by Evleaks highlights how the smartphone is water resistant: the technical details are missing, for the moment let’s just say that taking a note with the stylus in the rain shouldn’t be a problem.



EDGE 30 PRO MOTORCYCLE – EXPECTED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS