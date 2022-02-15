MobileAndroid

Moto Edge 30 Pro aims high: it will have nib support

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

There is a new, very interesting detail regarding Motorola Edge 30 Pro, smartphone now close to its international debut set for next February 24th. It is a particularly awaited product, either because its Chinese alter-ego Edge X30 impressed with its abilities – a little less in the tests dedicated to gaming, to be honest – and also because every day that passes we get new details that we they help to understand that it will not be a “like any other” device.

From nib holder: yes, Moto Edge 30 Pro wants to think big and compete directly with the new Note, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. With the difference, however, that the latter has a dedicated slot in which to store the accessory, while the Motorola smartphone will have to rely on an external case, a bit like it already happens for Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3. The one shown in render published by Evleaks it resembles Samsung’s Smart Clear View Cover, with a central cut that develops vertically to allow information such as time, battery and notifications to be displayed even when the case is closed.

Therefore Motorola also intends to focus on the use of the stylus for its top-of-the-range smartphone: it is certainly not the first time for the brand, far from it, given that the 2022 edition of Moto G Stylus was announced just a few days ago, which however, it is not a flagship and is only marketed in the United States.

Read:

Phones you were crazy about in its day: Samsung Galaxy Round

A second, short video published by Evleaks highlights how the smartphone is water resistant: the technical details are missing, for the moment let’s just say that taking a note with the stylus in the rain shouldn’t be a problem.


EDGE 30 PRO MOTORCYCLE – EXPECTED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • display: 6.67 “FHD +, 144Hz
  • mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen1
  • memory: 8 / 12GB of RAM, 128 / 256GB internal
  • cameras:
    • front: 60MP
    • rear: 50MP main + 50MP ultra wide angle + 2MP depth
  • battery: 5,000mAh, 68W fast charging
  • nib support
  • OS: Android 12
Previous articleGalaxy M23 5G makes its first appearance in the FCC and Bluetooth databases
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Moto Edge 30 Pro aims high: it will have nib support

There is a new, very interesting detail regarding Motorola Edge 30 Pro, smartphone now close to its international...
Android

Galaxy M23 5G makes its first appearance in the FCC and Bluetooth databases

Samsung launched its Galaxy M22, a low-end smartphone equipped with a processor, in September last year MediaTek's Helio...
Android

Android 13 Developer Preview 1: hidden and undocumented news

As expected, with the release of the first Developer Preview of Android 13 they emerged several undocumented news...
Android

Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs iPhone 13 Pro: the first benchmarks reward Apple

The commercial debut of the new Galaxy S22 is approaching and, consequently, the first review units scattered around...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.