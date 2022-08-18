Moto E32: basic Motorola evolves and tries to compete with Moto G line | Analysis / Review

The Moto E32 is the new entry-level cell phone bet at around R$1,000. Of course, Motorola’s novelty arrived more expensive than that, but its price has dropped and it can attract a larger audience now in the middle of 2022. Is it worth it or do you have better options to buy?

The E32’s design is one of its biggest draws. It has a more current look, different from other brands that still launch entry-level phones with an old design. It is thinner and lighter than previous Motorola releases and will end up winning over many. The 90 Hz display guarantees good fluidity, but the brightness level could be better. The mono sound is not the most powerful, while the sound quality is surprising for the category.

Performance is mixed and will depend on your priority. The union of Unisoc T606 and 4 GB of RAM would be enough to deliver a good experience, but everything is ruined with the bad RAM management of Motorola’s software. At least we have good gaming performance and the Moto E32 manages to run everything effortlessly.