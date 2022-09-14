Moto E22 coming on September 16? What do we know about the new entry-level

- Advertisement -

There is a new smartphone Motorola soon, this time belonging to the range Motorcycle E which also includes the E32 model announced in May. Is called Motorcycle E22: as reported by PriceBaba the - device will be officially announced on September 16.

E22 will be proposed in the colors White, Sky Blue and Dark Bluethe renderings show a display – 6.5-inch LCD, it seems – broken by a V notch that houses the front camera, the edges are quite evident, especially the lower chin – a typical design for this price range.

WHAT WE KNOW

On the back they are present two vertically positioned cameras with 16MP main sensorwhile the battery should be from 5,000mAh. The data sheet is completed by the Android operating system in version 12, the processor Helio G374G LTE connectivity, the 3.5mm jack and the fingerprint sensor probably integrated into the side power button.

POSSIBLE PRICE

No further details are available at the moment, the sale price is assumed to be close to INR 10,000, equal to 124 euros. It should be borne in mind that at the launch Moto E32 was offered in Italy for 179 euros.