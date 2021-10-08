Motion Design – The Holy Grail of Digital Marketing

We already know that communication plays a very important role in any business. In the case of digital businesses, it is essential to make the website communicate with the user using the latest trends in digital design and marketing.

We introduce you to motion design or movement design.

It is one of the most used techniques when it comes to improving digital marketing practices. The main objective of motion design is to attract the attention of visitors and encourage them to make a decision according to our expectations.

The idea behind motion design is to give movement to the graphic elements, be it the texts, images, illustrations, or any other detail on your web page. This highlights your main ideas and messages that you want users to remember.

In the continuation we will see the basic concept of motion design and the best strategies to implement it on your website.

What is motion design?

Motion design is based on animations, but text is its main component. That said, the examples of motion design that we can see on social networks or web pages are the combination of words, graphic design, sound and movement that capture the attention of viewers with their originality.

In general, web design is the key for every business that wants to be successful online. However, thanks to the variety of cheap (even free) resources you can count on, it’s easy to create a cool website. A website builder gives you the opportunity to design, create, and launch a website from another planet without spending a lot of money or wasting your valuable time. A platform like this is rich in preconfigured and pre-built options, which means you don’t need to know the code or hire a professional web designer. With a website builder, you can implement motion design in a couple of hours and start capturing customers who will be delighted with what they see.

Motion design and digital marketing: the connection that remains

Different forms of animations are used all over the Internet, but the GIF (Graphic Interchange Format) is what we often see. A GIF is a series of frames that create an animation that repeats itself. Although it is very short in duration (5-10 seconds), everything that is being said fits into this period. Hence, it is very popular with both users and website owners.

A GIF is frequently used in email marketing, social media, online advertisements, or other forms of content marketing to increase traffic and attract more audience.

But do we know how to use it correctly?

The best ways to incorporate GIFs on your website are:

Take advantage of platforms that offer a wide variety of GIFs, such as GIPHY

Create your own GIF and let people share it.

On the other hand, if you don’t prefer GIF, you can opt for other forms of motion design. For instance:

Animated charts and diagrams

Representing statistics in a different way

Animate a text

A cartoon

And similar.

Ideas to implement motion design correctly

Web design, whether in GIF form or another format you prefer, can be presented on other digital platforms where your target audience is located. For instance:

Social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram are the places where motion design can help you take your digital marketing practices to the next level. For example, Facebook and Twitter are connected to the GIPHY library, allowing you to insert whatever GIF you want.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram are the places where motion design can help you take your digital marketing practices to the next level. For example, Facebook and Twitter are connected to the GIPHY library, allowing you to insert whatever GIF you want.

Advertisements: Today it is very difficult to stand out from the crowd of online advertisers. However, adding a GIF or moving detail is the way to make your advertising unique and recognizable, especially if you don't have enough resources to create a video.

What are the advantages of motion design?

Motion design is very advantageous when it comes to enhancing the overall design of the website and enriching content that would otherwise look generic. Even so, motion design has other advantages that you can benefit from on your digital path:

Interaction with your customers is streamlined: If you decide to tell your story through short videos or GIFs, you are more likely to achieve more stable communication with users. This is better than opting for text only.

Infographics: Infographics are a great way to improve your business practices. However, if you want enhance the benefits of infographics, you can do it by animating it with a GIF.

Make your business known: A GIF or other moving content is the ideal way to take your business to the next level. If you are at the beginning of your digital journey, this format can help you to publicize your business and attract more audience more quickly.

User experience is improved: It is recommended to entertain your users with a moving element while they wait for your page to load. Also, you can use GIFs to explain a process in a more attractive way.

Conclusion: A video or a GIF?

Both videos and GIFs can be advantageous when it comes to boosting your digital marketing, but which option is better?

While a video requires more time and resources to create, making a 10-second GIF is easier. In addition, a GIF is lighter than a video, which contributes to the better loading speed and therefore improves the SEO positioning of your page.

It is essential to take into account what you want to achieve with the content in motion. If you want to offer a detailed explanation of a complex process, it is recommended to opt for a short video. On the other hand, if you want to present a specific situation or hint at a familiar moment, GIF is the way to go.

Have you ever used a GIF or a video on your website? Share your experience in comments.