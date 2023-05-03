Mother’s Day: realme announces promotion on basic cell phones with discounts of up to 35%

Realme announced this Wednesday (03) a special promotion that will offer price reductions on its basic line cell phones for Mother’s Day. Four cell phones will be available on offer until the commemorative date: realme C30S, C33, C35 and C55.
One of the brand’s most recent launches, the realme C55 can be purchased with a 22% discount only during next Friday, May 5th. The realme C30s, C33 and C35 will be available on offer with a 35% discount starting today (03) and will remain on sale until May 14th with prices starting at R$649.
The manufacturer points out that all devices can be found in its official store or in physical stores of partner retailers. Suggested prices will be as follows:
- realme c30s: from BRL 999 to BRL 649
- realme C33: from BRL 1,399 to BRL 909
- realme C35: from BRL 1,699 to BRL 1,104
- realme C55: from BRL 2,299 to BRL 1,799 (only on 05/05)
The realme C30s (review by TechSmart) will have the lowest price among the cell phones available on sale. With only an 8 MP rear camera, basic Unisoc platform working with 2 GB of RAM and charging port with the old Micro USB standard, this is one of the cheapest devices sold in Europe.
With a little more power for multitasking and sharper photographs, the realme C33 (review by TechSmart) is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and features a Unisoc Tiger T612 processor with 4 GB of RAM. According to our tests, the model manages to outperform some basic cell phones from Samsung and Motorola.
The realme C35 (review by TechSmart) is a more powerful option than the “brothers” mentioned above. This cell phone has a Full HD + screen, but like the other models, it only delivers a mono audio experience. This model features a triple set of cameras with a main 50 MP, in addition to a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor.
Finally, the realme C55 (hands-on video) delivers the most powerful set and the most modern look among the basic cell phones on sale. The model stands out for its 6.7-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, in addition to the 64 MP main camera and the MediaTek Helio G88 platform with 8 GB of RAM.
- 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G88 Platform
- GPU Mali-G52 MC2
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256 GB internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and fingerprint scanner on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- Android 13 with realme UI 4.0
- Dimensions: 165.6 × 75.9 × 7.89 millimeters
- Weight: 189 grams
- The Realme C55 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,139. The cost-benefit is good. There are 20 best models.
- The Realme C30s is available on Amazon for BRL 589. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is one of the best models in this price range.
- The Realme C33 is available on Amazon for BRL 904. The cost-benefit is good and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Realme C35 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,039. The cost-benefit is average. There are 16 best models.