Mother’s Day: realme announces promotion on basic cell phones with discounts of up to 35%

Realme announced this Wednesday (03) a special promotion that will offer price reductions on its basic line cell phones for Mother’s Day. Four cell phones will be available on offer until the commemorative date: realme C30S, C33, C35 and C55. One of the brand’s most recent launches, the realme C55 can be purchased with a 22% discount only during next Friday, May 5th. The realme C30s, C33 and C35 will be available on offer with a 35% discount starting today (03) and will remain on sale until May 14th with prices starting at R$649.

The manufacturer points out that all devices can be found in its official store or in physical stores of partner retailers. Suggested prices will be as follows:

realme c30s : from BRL 999 to BRL 649

: from BRL 1,699 to BRL 1,104 realme C55: from BRL 2,299 to BRL 1,799 (only on 05/05) The realme C30s (review by TechSmart) will have the lowest price among the cell phones available on sale. With only an 8 MP rear camera, basic Unisoc platform working with 2 GB of RAM and charging port with the old Micro USB standard, this is one of the cheapest devices sold in Europe.

With a little more power for multitasking and sharper photographs, the realme C33 (review by TechSmart) is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and features a Unisoc Tiger T612 processor with 4 GB of RAM. According to our tests, the model manages to outperform some basic cell phones from Samsung and Motorola.

The realme C35 (review by TechSmart) is a more powerful option than the “brothers” mentioned above. This cell phone has a Full HD + screen, but like the other models, it only delivers a mono audio experience. This model features a triple set of cameras with a main 50 MP, in addition to a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor.

Finally, the realme C55 (hands-on video) delivers the most powerful set and the most modern look among the basic cell phones on sale. The model stands out for its 6.7-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, in addition to the 64 MP main camera and the MediaTek Helio G88 platform with 8 GB of RAM.

Specifications of realme C55

6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G88 Platform

GPU Mali-G52 MC2

8 GB of RAM

256 GB internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and fingerprint scanner on the side

5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Android 13 with realme UI 4.0

Dimensions: 165.6 × 75.9 × 7.89 millimeters

Weight: 189 grams

