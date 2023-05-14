Mother’s Day: Discover 5 Google Features to Keep Your Family Safe Online

On this Mother’s Day, in addition to celebrating and giving gifts to the most special person in your life, it is also necessary to reflect on how mothers, children and families as a whole can take advantage of the internet with access to tools that teach make smart and safe decisions. According to the TIC Kids Online Brasil survey, released in May 2023, 96% of internet users in the country, aged 9 to 17, entered the network every day or almost every day in 2022. Other data also indicate that 47% of children and adolescents within the age group of the study use social networks without any type of control on the part of those responsible. Of the total, 42% do not have any monitoring of e-mails or messages, history or registration of sites visited or verification of friends and contacts that they add. - Advertisement -

To try to help children navigate the online world more carefully, Google has created free initiatives with the Be Awesome on the Internet program – which teaches basic concepts of safety and digital citizenship – and the Family Link app – to offer families tools that help managing time and configuring ways to use the kids' devices. The Mountain View giant also released five tools that can help practice more digital security in the family. TechSmart lists and counts the highlights of each one below. Take the opportunity to comment with us what you think of them and if you have any additional tips in the comments right after the text.

1 – Introduce the Interland game to the children Interland consists of a game with interactive citizenship and digital security lessons. In practice, it helps kids fight hackers, phishers, bullies and compulsive sharers. In all, there are four games, each with the possibility of issuing a certificate at the end, to commemorate the learning with the lessons in practice. Access to it can be done through this link.

2 – Train good habits with the Family Guide Be Awesome on the Internet The Google Project's Family Guide contains a compilation of essential information, digital vocabulary, online safety tips and proposals for family activities. The initiative aims to facilitate the practice of good digital habits in the daily life of households. The download is available at this link.

3 – Study tips and take the Be Amazing oath as a family Google has even published a quick preview file that provides top tips for being awesome on the internet. They include topics around privacy, security, sharing, and trust online. After studying, you can sign the Be Incredible on the Internet oath as a family, which aims to commit to good digital practices. It can be downloaded here.

4 – Understand the child’s timing and ways to use devices Be Incredible on the Internet also has a digital well-being guide – available at this link – which offers tips on when and how to use the devices. It also guides how to define when children are ready to surf the internet on their own, how to use social networks responsibly and how to balance offline and online activities.

5 – Try the Family Link app Finally, the fifth feature is the free Family Link app. It serves to reinforce the protection of the family online, through easy-to-use tools, to allow those responsible for the child to set time limits on the use of the device, protect privacy and access the location. The app is available for Android and iOS operating systems. It can be accessed and downloaded from the card located below the text.

