Most pirated movies and box office of the week [29/08/2022]

August is nearing its end with several news, both on streaming services and at the box Office. As is tradition at TechSmart, we will bring you a special list of the most pirated films of the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters. You can check out last week’s ranking films here.

In the most downloaded movies “Top Gun: Maverick” kept the lead from last week. In the second position, we have “No! Don’t Look!”, the new horror from renowned director Jordan Peele. To close the podium, we have “DC League of Superpets”, which is available for rent on streaming platforms.

Already in theaters, “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” had a strong launch and took the lead at the box office on its debut. In second position, “The Beast” had a good debut. To close the podium, we have “Bullet Train”, Brad Pitt’s new hit that was removed from the first place after a two-week reign.

Check out the list of most pirated movies and box office rankings of the last week below:

  • most pirated movies
  • Biggest box office

most pirated movies

10 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
9 – Family Vacation
8 – Minions 2: The Origin of Gru
7 – Elvis
6 – Samaritan
5 – The Predator: The Hunt
4 – Jurassic World: Dominion
3 – DC League of Superpets
2 – No! Do not look!
1 – Top Gun: Maverick

Biggest Box Offices

10 – Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Box office: US$3,629,864
9 – A Place Far Away From Here
  • Box office: US$4,988,040
8 – No! Do not look!
  • Box office: US$ 5,210,955
7 – Minions 2: The Origin of Gru
  • Box office: US$5,523,645
6 – Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Box office: US$5,788,534
5 – DC League of Superpets
  • Box office: US$8,153,937
4 – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Box office: US$ 8,938,023
3 – Bullet Train
  • Box office: US$ 11,621,807
2 – The Beast
  • Box office: US$ 15,190,985
1 – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
  • Box office: US$ 26,196,314

