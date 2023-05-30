Home Tech Giants Microsoft Most pirated movies and box office of the week

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [29/05/2023]

May is coming to an end and the month was marked by major movie releases on streams and in theaters. And as is tradition, we’ve prepared a list of the most pirated features of the last seven days and the highest grossing.

In the list of the most downloaded, the long John Wick 4: Baba Yaga took the lead again. Already Super Mario Bros. The film occupied the vice-leadership between downloads in the last week and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels closed the podium of the most pirated titles.

Already in theaters, Fast and Furious 10 dominated the big screen in the last week. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fell to 2nd place, and Super Mario Bros. The film managed to remain in the third position of the ranking.

Check below the list of most pirated films and box office of the last week:

  • Most pirated movies
  • box office of the week

Most pirated movies

10 – 65 – Prehistoric Threat
9 – Fast and Furious 10
8 – The Devil’s Death: The Ascension
7 – Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
6 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
5 – Avatar: The Way of Water
4 – sisu
3 – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels
2 – Super Mario Bros. The film
1 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga

highest grossing

10 – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels
  • Box office: $406,592
9 – Love Sent a Message
  • Box office: US$ 631,607
8 – Hypnotic
  • Box office: US$1,200,930
7 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga
  • Box office: $1,918,451
6 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Box office: $1,923,664
5 – The Devil’s Death: The Ascension
  • Box office: US$ 3,417,022
4 – The Way They Want It – The Next Chapter
  • Box office: US$5,086,750
3 – Super Mario Bros. The film
  • Box office: US$ 13,121,255
2 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Box office: $44,933,238
1 – Fast and Furious 10

  • Box office: $84,935,340

