Most pirated movies and box office of the week [28/11/2022]

Among the most pirated films of the week, “Black Adam”, with Dwayne Johnson, keeps last week’s title and leads the list, followed by “Triangle of Sadness” and the Christmas “Spirited”.

Also similar to last week, Marvel’s new blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” is the highest-grossing American gross with $82,977,949. Then, the first two episodes of the third season of “The Chosen”, a biblical series that follows the trajectory of Jesus Christ, attract US$ 11,864,554.