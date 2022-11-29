Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMost pirated movies and box office of the week

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [28/11/2022]

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [28/11/2022]
- Advertisement -

Among the most pirated films of the week, “Black Adam”, with Dwayne Johnson, keeps last week’s title and leads the list, followed by “Triangle of Sadness” and the Christmas “Spirited”.

Also similar to last week, Marvel’s new blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” is the highest-grossing American gross with $82,977,949. Then, the first two episodes of the third season of “The Chosen”, a biblical series that follows the trajectory of Jesus Christ, attract US$ 11,864,554.

In third place, thriller “The Menu” with Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes earns $11,326,443🇧🇷

- Advertisement -

See the full list for the week below.

  • Most pirated movies
  • highest grossing

Most pirated movies

10 – Armageddon Time
9 – Land of Dreams
8 – The Woman King
7 – Smile
6 – Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile
5 – Bullet Train
4 – Top Gun: Maverick
3 – Spirited: A Christmas Carol
2 – Triangle of Sadness
1 – Black Adam

highest grossing

10 – Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile

Box office: US$ 2,600,153

9 – She Said

Box office: US$ 2,772,000

8 – Brothers of Honor
- Advertisement -

Box office: US$ 3,040,000

7 – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Box office: US$ 3,880,000

6 – Ticket to Paradise

Box office: $4,083,595

5 – Black Adam
- Advertisement -

box office: US$5,893,001

4 – Strange World

Box office: US$ 6,700,000

3 – The Menu

Box office: US$ 11,326,443

2 – The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2

Box office: US$ 11,864,554

1 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Box office: $82,977,949

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Elon Musk has a list to expand up to 1,000 maximum characters per tweet

Twitter wants to change many aspects of Twitter since it took over it last...
Tech News

Galaxy M23 vs Moto G62: which 5G phone offers better value for money? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The Galaxy M23 is an affordable Korean option to offer a set with 5G...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.