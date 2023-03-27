Most pirated movies and box office of the week [27/03/2023]

The month of March is coming to an end and the music industry continues with its great releases on streamings and in theaters. And as is tradition, we’ve prepared a list of the most pirated movies in the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters.

In the ranking of the most downloaded films, the feature Avatar: The Way of Water reappeared in the lead. Already Risk Scheme: Operation Fortune occupied the vice-leadership in downloads in the last week and White Powder Bear closed the podium of the most pirated titles.