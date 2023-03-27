5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMost pirated movies and box office of the week

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [27/03/2023]

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [27/03/2023]
most pirated movies and box office of the week 27032023.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The month of March is coming to an end and the music industry continues with its great releases on streamings and in theaters. And as is tradition, we’ve prepared a list of the most pirated movies in the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters.

In the ranking of the most downloaded films, the feature Avatar: The Way of Water reappeared in the lead. Already Risk Scheme: Operation Fortune occupied the vice-leadership in downloads in the last week and White Powder Bear closed the podium of the most pirated titles.

Already in theaters, Shazam! Gods Fury hit us and dominated the box office last week. Scream 6 retreated one place and positioned itself in second place, and Creed III ranked third.

- Advertisement -

Check below the list of rankings of most pirated films and last week’s box office:

  • Most pirated movies
  • box office of the week

Most pirated movies

10 – Babylon
9 – The Boston Strangler
8 – The Whale
7 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
6 – Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order
5 – Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
4 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga
3 – White Powder Bear
2 – Risk Scheme: Operation Fortune
1 – Avatar: The Way of Water

box office of the week

10 – Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order
  • Box office: US$ 2,096,100
9 – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Box office: US$ 2,854,809
8 – Champions
  • box office: US$4,463,030
7 – Jesus Revolution
  • Box Office: $4,993,649
6 – The White Powder Bear
  • Box office: $5,423,135
5 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Box office: US$5,680,542
4 – 65 – Prehistoric Threat
  • box office: US$7,956,705
3 – Creed III
  • Box office: US$ 18,117,267
2 – Panic 6
  • Box office: $22,963,426
1 – Shazam! Gods Fury
  • Box office: US$36,606,765

Epic is working on big games exclusive to the Epic Games Store
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

23 lugares reales que puedes visitar y aparecen en las películas de Disney y Pixar

¡Prepárate para descubrir los secretos detrás de las películas de Disney y Pixar! Un...
Car Tech

Tesla’s next car will be almost fully autonomous, according to Elon Musk

Although it may seem like a lie, Elon Musk had talked and he...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.