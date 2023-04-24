Most pirated movies and box office of the week [24/04/2023]

April is in its last week and the music industry continues with major releases on streaming and in theaters. And as is tradition, we’ve prepared a list of the most pirated movies in the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters.
In the list of the most downloaded films, the feature Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took the lead again. Already Ghosted: No Answer occupied the vice-leadership in downloads in the last week and Avatar: The Way of Water closed the podium of the most pirated titles.
Already in theaters, Super Mario Bros. The film continued to dominate on the big screen in the last week. O Pope’s Exorcist debuted very well and was positioned in 2nd place, and John Wick 4: Baba Yaga managed to remain in the third position of the ranking.
Check below the list of most pirated films and box office of the last week:
- Most pirated movies
- box office of the week
Most pirated movies
highest grossing
- Box office: $1,777,638
- Box office: $1,905,920
- Box office: US$ 2,826,060
- Box office: $6,802,343
- Box office: US$ 10,067,032
- Box office: US$ 10,512,945
- Box office: $10,755,478
- Box office: $10,942,549
- Box office: US$ 11,623,718
- Box office: US$ 115,275,910