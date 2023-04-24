HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMost pirated movies and box office of the week

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [24/04/2023]

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [24/04/2023]
April is in its last week and the music industry continues with major releases on streaming and in theaters. And as is tradition, we’ve prepared a list of the most pirated movies in the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters.

In the list of the most downloaded films, the feature Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took the lead again. Already Ghosted: No Answer occupied the vice-leadership in downloads in the last week and Avatar: The Way of Water closed the podium of the most pirated titles.

Already in theaters, Super Mario Bros. The film continued to dominate on the big screen in the last week. O Pope’s Exorcist debuted very well and was positioned in 2nd place, and John Wick 4: Baba Yaga managed to remain in the third position of the ranking.

Check below the list of most pirated films and box office of the last week:

  • Most pirated movies
  • box office of the week

Most pirated movies

10 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
9 – Risk Scheme: Operation Fortune
8 – The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
7 – Super Mario Bros. The film
6 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga
5 – 65: Prehistoric Menace
4 – Shazam! Gods Fury
3 – Avatar: The Way of Water
2 – Ghosted: No Answer
1 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

highest grossing

10 – Nefarious
  • Box office: $1,777,638
9 – Panic IV
  • Box office: $1,905,920
8 – Mafia Mamma – Suddenly Criminal
  • Box office: US$ 2,826,060
7 – Suzume
  • Box office: $6,802,343
6 – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels
  • Box office: US$ 10,067,032
5 – Renfield
  • Box office: US$ 10,512,945
4 – AIR: The Story Behind the Logo
  • Box office: $10,755,478
3 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga
  • Box office: $10,942,549
2 – The Pope’s Exorcist
  • Box office: US$ 11,623,718
1 – Super Mario Bros. The film
  • Box office: US$ 115,275,910
