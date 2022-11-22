Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [21/11/2022]

Superhero movies always pack a punch at the box office — and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After is no exception to the rule🇧🇷 Marvel’s new super-production topped the US box office last week, and has also joined the list of most pirated movies. It just doesn’t lead this second ranking yet due to the low quality of the copies available on the internet, made by amateurs.

Meanwhile, Adão Negro, from the competitor, also continues to perform well even weeks after the debut of the feature with The Rock in the title role. Other than that, in terms of the box office in the USA, there were few surprises, still with a lot of prominence for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, the musical Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile and the horror Smile (also coveted in the list of pirated movies).

In this parallel market, Adam Negro leads the searches, along with Sorria, in addition to the Christmas spirit Spirited, with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, in the thousandth cinematographic adaptation of the inexhaustible A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens.

See the full list below.

  • Most pirated movies
  • highest grossing

Most pirated movies

10 – Amsterdam
9 – Enola Holmes 2
8 – RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned
7 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
6 – Bullet Train
5 – Top Gun: Maverick
4 – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
3 – Spirited
2 – smile
1 – Black Adam

highest grossing

10 – Tar

Box office: US$560,990

9 – Till

Box office: US$908,946

8 – One Piece Film: Red

Box office: US$1,455,058

7 – The Banshees of Inisherin
Box office: US$2,379,157

6 – The Devil’s Light

Box office: US$2,482,134

5 – Smile

Box office: US$2,982,879

4 – Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile
box office: US$3,632,175

3 – Ticket to Paradise

Box office: US$7,943,790

2 – Black Adam

Box office: US$9,961,518

1 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

