Most pirated movies and box office of the week [21/11/2022]

Superhero movies always pack a punch at the box office — and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After is no exception to the rule🇧🇷 Marvel’s new super-production topped the US box office last week, and has also joined the list of most pirated movies. It just doesn’t lead this second ranking yet due to the low quality of the copies available on the internet, made by amateurs.

Meanwhile, Adão Negro, from the competitor, also continues to perform well even weeks after the debut of the feature with The Rock in the title role. Other than that, in terms of the box office in the USA, there were few surprises, still with a lot of prominence for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, the musical Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile and the horror Smile (also coveted in the list of pirated movies).