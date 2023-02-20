Most pirated movies and box office of the week [20/02/2023]

As February rolls on for another week, the US box office looks to have a new champion, at least for now. Who earned more in the last week, according to official figures, was Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third film in the franchise that follows “calientes” dancers, in a troupe led by Channing Tatum. The film is the new work of the prolific director Steven Soderbergh. It is also worth highlighting the good performance of the re-release of Titanic in theaters, 25 years after its original release.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After remains among the most pirated films while Marvel’s 31st film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, does not appear in better copies and bitterly takes seventh place on the list. Among the novelties there is still Infinity Pool, a film by Brandon Cronenberg, son of the director of A Mosca, and Sharper: A Life of Trapaças, with Juliane Moore, recently premiered on streaming.