5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleMost pirated movies and box office of the week

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [20/02/2023]

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [20/02/2023]
most pirated movies and box office of the week 20022023.jpeg
- Advertisement -

As February rolls on for another week, the US box office looks to have a new champion, at least for now. Who earned more in the last week, according to official figures, was Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third film in the franchise that follows “calientes” dancers, in a troupe led by Channing Tatum. The film is the new work of the prolific director Steven Soderbergh. It is also worth highlighting the good performance of the re-release of Titanic in theaters, 25 years after its original release.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After remains among the most pirated films while Marvel’s 31st film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, does not appear in better copies and bitterly takes seventh place on the list. Among the novelties there is still Infinity Pool, a film by Brandon Cronenberg, son of the director of A Mosca, and Sharper: A Life of Trapaças, with Juliane Moore, recently premiered on streaming.

Check out the full list below!

  • Most pirated movies
  • box office of the week

Most pirated movies

10 – Black Adam
9 – Avatar: The Way of Water
8 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
7 – M3GAN
6 – Babylon
5 – Infinity Pool
4 – Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order
3 – Maximum Alert
2 – Sharper: A Life of Deceit
1 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

box office of the week

10 – Maximum Alert
- Advertisement -

box office: US$1,877,289

9 – M3GAN

box office: US$3,548,465

8 – Missing
- Advertisement -

Box office: $3,916,524

7 – The Worst Neighbor in the World

Box office: US$4,241,730

6 – Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order

Box office: US$7,820,895

5 – Knock on the Door
- Advertisement -

Box office: US$8,526,275

4 – 80 for Brady

Box office: US$9,678,153

3 – Titanic

Box office: US$10,123,135

2 – Avatar: The Way of Water

box office: US$10,922,260

1 – Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Box office: US$12,590,454

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Plan to invest in climate, electric mobility in India: Lightspeed’s Taneja

...
Tech News

High-altitude balloons can be used for many things

Every day, hundreds of small balloons help with weather forecasting, said Jesse Geffen, a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.