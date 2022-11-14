Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [14/11/2022]

By Abraham
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [14/11/2022]
We arrived in the middle of November, a month that is marked by great releases in streaming and at the box office. And as is tradition, we have prepared a special list of the most pirated films of the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters.

In the ranking of the most downloaded films, the feature “Amsterdam” arrived and took third place. Already “RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned” dominated downloads for the past week, with the rest of the list already coming from appearances in previous weeks.

In theaters, only “One Piece Film: Red” entered the ranking as a novelty and “Black Adam” continued to dominate the box office in the last week. It is worth noting that the data “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is not yet accounted for.

Check out the list of most pirated movies and box office rankings of the last week below:

  • most pirated movies
  • Biggest box office

most pirated movies

10 – Smile

9 – Black Adam

8 – The King Woman

7 – Bullet Train
6 – Nothing New on the Front

5 – Top Gun: Maverick

4 – Enola Holmes 2
3 – Amsterdam
2 – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

1 – RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned

Biggest box office

10 – Terrifier 2

Box office: US$1,509,050

9 – Halloween Ends

Box office: $1,848,820

8 – Till

box office: US$3,880,787

7 – The Banshees of Inisherin

box office: US$3,051,561

6 – Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile

Box office: US$4,432,741

5 – The Devil’s Light

Box office: $5,182,534

4 – smile

Box office: $5,339,442

3 – One Piece Film – Red

box office: US$11,320,266

2 – Ticket to Paradise

Box office: $12,188,325

1 – Black Adam

Box office: $23,677,389

